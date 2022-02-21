“The fans can’t stop singing” - PSG attacker Lionel Messi says the Parc des Princes is a ‘really special’ stadium

It has been around six months since Lionel Messi joined PSG from Barcelona. The Argentine spoke about his new club's fans and how it feels to play at the Parc des Princes.

He said that he was really impressed by the support of the fans and that he loved everything, from the singing to the flares. The Argentine was blown away by the support he received from his new team.

He said:

“The Parc des Princes is a really special stadium. It’s linked to the way PSG supporters live the experience of the game, singing all the time for 90 minutes. I had already noticed this each time I came to play at the Parc des Princes with the FC Barcelona shirt. And now it’s amazing to be able to experience that atmosphere in every game at home.”

Messi added:

“You can feel the enthusiasm of the audience as you perform. Really, the fans can’t stop singing, even for a minute and the explosion of noise that follows a goal is simply magical, especially in a closed stadium like the Parc. That’s why I’ll never forget the atmosphere that followed my goal against Manchester City, my first in the colours of PSG.”

PSG star Lionel Messi is looking to turn around his season after a slow start

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain

The atmosphere at the Parc de Princes is completely different to what Messi is used to at the Camp Nou. PSG Ultras will make sure they make their presence known, whether that be at home or away.

These fans like to show their support for the club in loud, bold manner and this is something the 34-year-old has not experienced prior to his move to PSG. According to him, the atmosphere in Paris is just something else and it is not something he will ever forget.

Lionel Messi has not had the best of starts in Ligue 1 but has now started to make up for it. He currently has 10 goals involvement in 15 league games for the club and is really starting to come into his stride.

The Argentine has scored five goals in six Champions League games, but will look to better that in the second leg of the Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid.

