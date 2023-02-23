"The fans don’t know" - Rafa Benitez claims Liverpool refused to sanction move for £16 million striker

Liverpool fans will surely be fascinated to hear Rafa Benitez reminisce about his time in charge of the Reds on the club's official podcast. The Spanish gaffer delved into some of the players he had hoped to bring to Anfield, including the likes of Juanfran, Dani Alves, and Stevan Jovetic.

While Juanfran and Alves may have eluded the Merseyside outfit, it was Jovetic who caused a stir at the time. The Montenegrin forward was considered one of the most exciting prospects in Europe during his tenure at Fiorentina. He contributed 40 goals and 21 assists in 134 games for the Italian side.

Understandably, Benitez was eager to secure his services for £16 million in 2013.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #HerthaBerlin #transfers Hertha Berlin are set to sign Stevan Jovetic as free agent, as per @DiMarzio . Agreement reached until June 2024 and final details to be sorted to announce the new signing soon. Hertha Berlin are set to sign Stevan Jovetic as free agent, as per @DiMarzio. Agreement reached until June 2024 and final details to be sorted to announce the new signing soon. 🔵 #HerthaBerlin #transfers

Unfortunately, for the Reds, financial constraints ultimately scuttled the deal, allowing Manchester City to swoop in and scoop up the young talent. Benitez explained (via HITC):

“We were under massive economic pressure. I wanted to sign Jovetic. Jovetic was playing for Fiorentina and the price was £16m. In my head with my budget I had the money, When I went to sign him they said no you don’t have any money."

He continued:

"We played Fiorentina, we lost 2-0 and Jovetic scored two goals. These kind of things, the fans don’t know. As a manager you have to work with the money that is available."

Squawka @Squawka Stevan Jovetic in January:



10th: Joins Sevilla.

12th: Scores on his debut.

15th: Scores the goal to end Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten run. Stevan Jovetic in January:10th: Joins Sevilla.12th: Scores on his debut.15th: Scores the goal to end Real Madrid's 40-game unbeaten run. https://t.co/oRYkRHxKWV

Jovetic went on to help City capture the Premier League title, but he never quite fulfilled his lofty potential.

In hindsight, Liverpool may count themselves fortunate to have missed out on Jovetic as they went on to acquire the services of Luis Suarez in 2011. While the Hertha BSC forward remains a solid player, it's unlikely that Liverpool supporters will lament the one that got away.

Suarez registered 82 goals and 46 assists in 133 games for the Merseyside outfit.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah achieves another milestone

Liverpool fans have another reason to sing the praises of Mohamed Salah, as the Egyptian King continues his relentless march to greatness at Anfield. Salah has long been making waves since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017. He's just achieved yet another milestone that cements his status as a true club legend.

With 175 goals in 288 Liverpool appearances, Salah's incredible record is a testament to his sheer skill and tenacity on the pitch. His latest feat is perhaps his most impressive yet, as he has now overtaken club legend Steven Gerrard to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer in Europe.

Salah's latest strike in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid saw him notch up his 42nd European goal for the Reds. He surpassed Gerrard's record of 41.

What's more, Salah achieved this incredible feat in just 66 appearances, less than half the time it took Gerrard to reach the same tally.

