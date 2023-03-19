"The fans have every right to do so" - Juninho backs PSG fans' decision to boo Lionel Messi

Lyon legend and the club's current sporting director Juninho has backed PSG fans' decision to boo Lionel Messi. He believes that the Argentine did not deliver in the Champions League like every other player and should not be exempt from the boos.

PSG fans are furious with the players after yet another exit from the UEFA Champions League. The Ligue1 side were beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 and are now left waiting for another year to get their hands on the European trophy.

Speaking on RMC Sport, Juninho claimed that he would not be surprised if Messi got booed by the PSG fans. He said:

"Even if he is Messi, he is still a human being. In the fans' minds, the last game he's in is the Bayern game and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he gets booed. We play, we are well paid, we do a job that we really like… but in the end, it is for the fans that we do everything. Even if he is Messi and even if he scored 35 goals this season, it's normal to boo him; the fans have every right to do so."

Lionel Messi deserves boos, claims former PSG star

Former PSG winger Jerome Rothen has claimed that Lionel Messi deserves to be booed by the fans. He has urged the ultras to target the Argentine star and does not believe he should be given any excuses.

Speaking on RMC Sport, Rothen said:

"Whether it's Lionel Messi or another player, he can be whistled. Should we refrain from whistling because it's Messi? Why? Because his name is Messi? Whether you don't give a damn or not, whether you're good or not, whether you're invested or not, the supporter is there just to open his mouth and applaud?

He added:

"The fans shouldn't say anything? They buy popcorn, eat burgers, drink their soda and it doesn't matter? Of course Lionel Messi can be whistled, he's a player like any other. Otherwise, we have to do something else, find another sport. There will be fewer supporters behind him, like me, and many who remain unsatisfied since he signed for PSG."

PSG face Rennes in a Ligue1 lash at Parc des Princes on Sunday (March 19).

