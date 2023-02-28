“The fans are not happy with him” – Pundit claims Erik ten Hag decision could force Manchester United star out of Old Trafford

Former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie has opined that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could play a role in forcing Aaron Wan-Bissaka out of Old Trafford this summer.

The English right-back was signed from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019 for a fee of £50 million. However, he failed to justify the price tag in the seasons that followed and has now been replaced by Diogo Dalot in the starting XI.

A hamstring injury to the former FC Porto right-back handed Wan-Bissaka seven league starts in a row from late December to early February. Following the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Wan-Bissaka has offered respectable competition to Dalot for a starting berth.

However, Dalot still seems to be Ten Hag's first-choice right-back. Moreover, according to McAvennie, Wan-Bissaka hasn't made the most of the opportunities he has been handed.

He told Football Insider:

"I think the fans are not happy with him. He has not set the heather alight, he comes in and has been lethargic. I think he can do better than what he has been doing. Whether that is something to do with the manager not believing in him I do not know.

"There is going to be movement. There are a few of them that are going to move on and it is time for a change. Ten Hag has got them all interested in Man United again."

Manchester United supposedly binned their plans to sign a new right-back in January due to the former Crystal Palace player's form. It remains to be seen if Wan-Bissaka, 26, continues to be happy with a backup role at United.

He has seen a respectable rise in playing time in recent months. All but four of Wan-Bissaka's 1,247 minutes of football across competitions this season have come after the Qatar World Cup.

Crystal Palace keen to re-sign Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace are keen on re-signing Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per Football Insider.

Football Fans Tribe 🇳🇬 ⚽ @FansTribeHQ A superb defensive display after coming on at HT.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka made more tackles than any other player against Newcastle (7) and was not dribbled past once.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka made more tackles than any other player against Newcastle (7) and was not dribbled past once.

His contract at Old Trafford runs until the summer of 2025 but the 25-year-old is giving serious thought to his future with the Red Devils. He spent 10 years on the Selhurst Park outfit's books before leaving them in 2019.

Wan-Bissaka made just 46 senior appearances across competitions for the Eagles before United signed him for an eye-watering fee of £50 million. They could look to recoup some of it if Wan-Bissaka is allowed to return to Croydon.

Manchester United are apparently open to signing a new right-back in the summer, perhaps to replace Wan-Bissaka.

