Manchester United change transfer plans after star finds form since returning to first team - Reports

Manchester United has decided not to sign a new right-back in January due to Aaron Wan-Bissaka's promising form, as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The English right-back started the season below Diogo Dalot in the pecking order. He managed just four minutes of senior football before the season paused for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Since the end of the showpiece event in Qatar, Wan-Bissaka has played in all but one of Manchester United's 11 games across competitions. Dalot's bout with a hamstring injury in recent weeks has made Ten Hag's selection decision easier.

But the former Crystal Palace right-back is making the most of the opportunities handed to him. The Red Devils have lost just once and have conceded only four goals in 10 games across competitions where Wan-Bissaka has featured since club football resumed last month.

Going into the winter window, United wanted to sign a new right-back to compete with Dalot and Wan-Bissaka on the right-hand side of the defense. However, Romano has stated that the latter's form has changed United's stance in the market.

He wrote on CaughtOffside:

"Manchester United were considering signing a new right-back this January, but then they decided to continue with Aaron Wan-Bissaka, this was one of the possible changes."

However, Manchester United is looking to strengthen one key area of the pitch. Romano added:

"Ten Hag is also keeping an eye on midfielders for present and future but as he said, on the budget side it’s not up to him."

Their search for a new midfielder could be accelerated after Christian Eriksen's ankle injury in the 3-0 FA Cup fourth-round win against Reading on 28 January.

Ten Hag pleased with Manchester United's options at full-back

Manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his pleasure at the competition Manchester United has in the full-back areas.

Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot have both played 23 games across competitions this term, while Tyrell Malacia has 22 appearances to his name during the same time.

Wan-Bissaka's recent form has come at the right time for Ten Hag considering the Portugal international's hamstring issue. Speaking about his options at full-back, the Dutch tactician told the club's official website:

"I think what you see is Diogo and Luke play on a really high level but it’s good to know that the depth in the squad is so good that those two come in and they can compete for their position, with Luke and with Diogo. That is very good for a squad, that the internal competition is there."

The four aforementioned players are full internationals for their respective nations, which highlights the quality at Ten Hag's disposal.

