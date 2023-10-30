“The fans were used to Cristiano Ronaldo but now we have Jude Bellingham” - Vinicius Jr lauds ‘incredible’ Real Madrid superstar

Vinicius Jr. has heaped praise on Real Madrid teammate Jude Bellingham and compared his impact to that of Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that that midfielder has been unbelievable and added that they spend a lot of time together off the pitch.

Speaking to Marca, Vinicius Jr. claimed that Bellingham has been unbelievable since joining Real Madrid and has backed the Englishman to help the Spanish side win trophies this season.

He said:

"He's unbelievable. He always makes a difference. The fans were used to Cristiano Ronaldo, but now we have Jude Bellingham. There are a lot of young players here and we spend a lot of time together on and off the pitch. It brings the team together and gives us a better chance of winning a lot of things this season."

Bellingham scored twice in El Clasico to help Real Madrid beat Barcelona. The brace took his tally to 10 goals in as many matches this season.

Real Madrid are the best team in the world, claims Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. has been confident about Real Madrid this season and has backed themselves as the best team in the world.

He added that they are happy with the performances this season and claimed that Carlo Ancelotti has given them freedom.

He was speaking to the media after the win over Barcelona when he said:

"To reach this number in the best team in the world and in a Clásico is very important for me. We must continue like this and we are all very happy. We have until Wednesday to enjoy this Clásico and then we have to get back into our stride. The coach understands us and when he can he gives us freedom."

He added:

"We never give up and in the end when we fight we can win any game. We controlled the second half very well and played very well. We all knew the second goal was going to come and it came once again. Jude took his chance to score."

Los Blancos have lost just once this season and are joint top of the table. Girona have also gotten 28 points from their opening 11 matches this season, while Atletico Madrid are three points behind.