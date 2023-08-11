"The fee with the club is agreed" - Jurgen Klopp provides update on Liverpool's pursuit for Moises Caicedo

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp provided an update on his side's pursuit of Moises Caicedo as Brighton & Hove Albion are reported to have agreed to a £111 million deal for the player's sale (via Sky Sports).

The German tactician spoke to the press ahead of his side's opening Premier League clash against Chelsea on Sunday (August 13). The Merseyside club appear to have secured Caicedo's signature despite the midfielder being linked with a move to the Blues for most of the summer.

When asked about Caicedo, Klopp said (via Liverpool Echo):

"The fee with the club is agreed. We will see what that means. We aren't a club with endless resources and we didn't expect a couple of things to happen this summer. Then it happened."

Despite reports suggesting that a medical for the Ecuador international could be completed today (August 11), Klopp failed to confirm the same. The former Borussia Dortmund manager said:

"I cannot say. I don't know."

The Reds are in need of a number six following the departure of Fabinho to the Saudi Pro League. Youngster Stefan Bajcetic, aged just 18, can play the role but is inexperienced. He also suffered from an abductor muscle problem last season that saw him miss 13 matches.

The Reds also seem to have dropped out of the race for Southampton's Romeo Lavia. After having their third £45 million bid rejected for the player, the Merseysiders have chosen to go all-in for Caicedo.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp reflects on 2016 comments on spending £100 million

Klopp admitted to being wrong after claiming that he wouldn't spend £100 million on a player back in 2016. At the time, the German stated that he wouldn't sign a player for such a price after Manchester United brought in Paul Pogba from Juventus for £89 million.

After reports flooded in regarding Liverpool agreeing to a £111 million deal for Brighton's Moises Caicedo, Klopp reflected on his comments and said (via Liverpool Echo):

"Everything changed. Do I like it? No. Did I realize I was wrong? Yes. That's the way it goes. Saudi Arabia will not help with that. In the end, we have to try and make sure we get the best possible team together. 50% will like it and 50% won't. We are trying to bring together the best squad for us."

Since joining the club in 2021, the Ecuador international has completed 53 appearances across competitions for Brighton, scoring two goals in the process.