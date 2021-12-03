"The first one to be honest"- Evra wants Ralf Rangnick to 'shake up' Manchester United star who doesn't have the 'killer instinct'

Former Manchester United player and 5-time Premier League winner Patrice Evra has said he wants interim manager Ralf Rangnick to 'shake up' Marcus Rashford.

Dorado News @NewsDorado ‘Starting to frustrate’ – Patrice Evra wants Ralf Rangnick to ‘shake’ Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford metro.co.uk/2021/12/03/man… ‘Starting to frustrate’ – Patrice Evra wants Ralf Rangnick to ‘shake’ Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford metro.co.uk/2021/12/03/man…

Evra expressed his growing frustration with Rashford after Manchester United's 3-2 win over Arsenal in their Premier League clash at home on Friday. Evra said he is getting frustrated with the English international's lack of killer instinct.

Rashford assisted Cristiano Ronaldo to put Manchester United ahead in the second half against Arsenal at Old Trafford on Friday. But the Englishman failed to get on the scoresheet yet again.

Evra further added that he was disappointed with Marcus Rashford's first-half display. The Frenchman, however, agreed that the 24-year-old pulled up his socks in the second half with a decent performance. This is what Evra had to say in the post-match analysis.

The United Stand @UnitedStandMUFC Patrice Evra: "I was really happy with the second half. Marcus Rashford was finally running through." [Amazon Prime] #mufc Patrice Evra: "I was really happy with the second half. Marcus Rashford was finally running through." [Amazon Prime] #mufc

Evra said:

"He’s starting to frustrate me. We’re talking about Rangnick and he’s coming here to shake the players. The first one to be honest is Rashford. With the pace he’s got, the ability he’s got, I don’t understand why he doesn’t have that killer instinct and just go for the player one vs one."

Evra praised Rashford's assist for Cristiano Ronaldo for his 800th career goal. The Frenchman added:

"I was really happy with the second half. Marcus Rashford was finally running through, maybe he listened to what I said at half-time! Michael Carrick did very well. Everybody was waiting for Ralf Rangnick to be the saviour – now he has the team and it is time to deliver."

Meanwhile, Michael Carrick has stepped down from his interim managerial position at Manchester United. Carrick clinched an important win against Villarreal in the Champions League, secured an away point against Chelsea and beat Arsenal 3-2 on Friday.

Ralf Rangnick was in the stands at Old Trafford for the Arsenal game. He is expected to be present in the dugout for his first game on December 5 against Crystal Palace.

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo breaks yet another world record

Cristiano Ronaldo broke yet another world record by becoming the first player to score 800 top-level goals. He completed a smooth finish from Rashford's assist to bag his 800th professional career goal on Friday at Old Trafford.

CR7 Rap Rhymes @cr7raprhymes 800 Career Goals 🤯🐐



The Undisputed Greatest Player of All Time. No rivals. No equal. 🐐 800 Career Goals 🤯🐐 The Undisputed Greatest Player of All Time. No rivals. No equal. 🐐 https://t.co/q3oZF96p5n

The Theater of Dreams was buzzing with chants of 'Viva Ronaldo' on Thursday. The Portuguese repaid the support by scoring the winning goal in the 70th minute of the match.

He has now scored 12 goals in 17 games for Manchester United.

