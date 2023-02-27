''The first one means a lot" - Lisandro Martinez reacts to Manchester United's Carabao Cup victory over Newcastle

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has spoken of his delight after winning the first trophy of his Red Devils career. Erik ten Hag's side beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley on Sunday (February 26) to lift the Carabao Cup.

Martinez joined United last summer from Ajax for £57 million and he is enjoying a remarkable debut campaign at Old Trafford. He has already lifted his first trophy with the club and was delighted in doing so. The Argentine told the club's official website:

''What a big feeling, and to win my first trophy here at Manchester United, it means a lot to me, but also for the group. I think we deserve it and we worked very hard for this. You can also see on the pitch the connection with the people and the fans. I am so happy to be honest."

He added:

''The first one means a lot. I am really happy to be honest to win this trophy.''

''So happy to win my first trophy here but especially for all the @ManUtd family!! Enjoy this and let's go for more UNITED!! League Cup 𝑪𝑯𝑨𝑴𝑷𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑺𝑺𝑺!!''

Martinez returned to Manchester United as a FIFA World Cup winner in January after lifting the illustrious trophy in Qatar in December. He has been a revelation with the Red Devils, featuring 35 times, scoring one goal and helping the side keep 16 clean sheets across competitions.

He has forged a formidable partnership with Raphael Varane in defense, with the duo at their best to keep Newcastle's attack at bay on Sunday. Martinez is nicknamed 'the Butcher' and with good reason, he continues to show his grit and passion with each passing game.

Despite lifting their first trophy in six years, Ten Hag's side will not rest as they eye more silverware. They face West Ham United in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Wednesday (March 1).

Sir Alex Ferguson lauds Ten Hag's impact at Manchester United

Ferguson praises Ten Hag for understanding the club.

Sir Alex Ferguson was at Wembley and watched on as his former side lifted just their fourth trophy since he retired in 2013. He was pictured sitting down for a meal with Manchester United boss Ten Hag in the week leading up to the final.

The Scot has been impressed with the Dutch tactician's start to life at Old Trafford, particularly praising his signings. He told Sky Sports:

"Manchester United is based on success and he’s going the right way about it. His signings have been really good, that was important and he’s got a grip of the club.”

Ten Hag was appointed Red Devils boss last May and has overseen a superb transformation of the club. The signings of Martinez, Casemiro, and others have been a massive contribution.

They sit third in the league, trailing leaders Arsenal by eight points. Ten Hag's side are also in the last 16 of the Europa League, facing Real Betis after beating Barcelona in the Playoffs.

