"The first real sign" - Journalist offers key update on Liverpool and Real Madrid transfer target

Real Madrid are favorites to sign Liverpool target Aurelien Tchouameni this summer, as per Goal's Neil Jones (via The Redmen TV). The journalist has confirmed interest from the Reds but won't bet on them signing the Frenchman this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's side are looking for fresh signings in the midfield to play alongside Fabinho. The manager has tried out Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, and James Milner, but none seem to have their places sealed for the upcoming season due to various reasons.

While speaking on the Journo Insight Show, Jones claimed Real Madrid are leading the chase for Tchouameni. He also added that Liverpool are monitoring the Frenchman as well. He said:

"Real Madrid are seen as favourites. I think that's still the case – Real Madrid are strong favourites. I think it's interesting that it's the first real sign of a specific position Liverpool are looking at in the summer. Midfield is a very interesting part of the pitch for Liverpool. There are a lot of doubts over a lot of the midfielders – different types of doubts. There are still enough doubts that you would say a signing would make sense. A player of the style or profile of Tchouameni, but if you asked me to bet my ten pounds, I'd say it wouldn't be him."

Liverpool and Real Madrid to battle PSG for Tchouameni

Chelsea and PSG are also interested in Tchouameni, but the Ligue1 side are the only ones who made a move last summer.

French journalist Daniel Riolo told After Foot earlier this year that the midfielder is on PSG's radar and could make a move.

"During the next transfer window, Aurelien Tchouameni must imperatively be one of the five priority files for Paris Saint-Germain, which need midfielders who must grow, who must progress, who can bring something. So we remind you; he is not a Parisian, so there is no selling him on returning to his region of origin, but he is a great player, who has a great future and who is a smart guy. He has his head on his shoulders, thinks and is interested in his job; not all players are like that. It would be a real good recruit for PSG."

Chelsea have been scouting the AS Monaco star for years, but did not make a move for him as they believed he was not ready for the Premier League.

