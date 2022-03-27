"Not all players are like that"-  Journalist says 22-year-old should a priority signing for PSG this summer

French journalist Daniel Riolo believes PSG should prioritise signing Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni this summer. The 22-year-old has quickly evolved into one of the brightest prospects in Ligue 1 and is expected to make a move to one of Europe's top clubs shortly.

PSG are atop the Ligue 1 standings, 12 points ahead of second-placed Marseille. However, they have lost three of their last five league games. The club suffered an embarrassing elimination from the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 against Real Madrid despite leading 2-0 on aggregate with 29 minutes to go. Karim Benzema scored a 17-minute hat-trick to spark the turnaround.

PSG are, therefore, expected to undergo a rebuild this summer. The French giants are expected to bolster their midfield. Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has emerged as a transfer target, but Riolo has urged the club to sign Tchouameni instead.

"During the next transfer window, Aurelien Tchouameni must imperatively be one of the five priority files for Paris Saint-Germain, which need midfielders who must grow, who must progress, who can bring something," Riolo told After Foot as per le10sport.

He continued:

"So we remind you; he is not a Parisian, so there is no selling him on returning to his region of origin, but he is a great player, who has a great future and who is a smart guy. He has his head on his shoulders, thinks and is interested in his job; not all players are like that. It would be a real good recruit for PSG."

Tchouameni rose to prominence for his performances with AS Monaco last season. He narrowly missed out on a place in Didier Deshchamps' France squad for Euro 2020. The 22-year-old was, however, a key member of the team that won the UEFA Nations League last year.

He produced an impressive performance in France's 2-1 victory over Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday, scoring a stoppage time winner. Tchouameni's work rate, tenacity and defensive prowess make him an ideal transfer target for PSG.

GOAL @goal Aurelien Tchouameni's first goal for France is a stoppage time winner Aurelien Tchouameni's first goal for France is a stoppage time winner 💪 https://t.co/upITQ0QMlY

PSG could face stiff competition for Aurelien Tchouameni

Spain vs France – UEFA Nations League 2021 Final

According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United could enter the race to sign Tchouameni this summer. The Red Devils are keen to sign a top-quality defensive midfielder.

United have been heavily linked with a move for West Ham United star Declan Rice. The Hammers are, however, demanding a fee over £100 million for the midfielder.

PSGhub @PSGhub PSG are indeed interested in Aurélien Tchouameni but the priority is Paul Pogba. The club is desperate to make some sales in this position, no player wants to leave the club says @FabriceHawkins PSG are indeed interested in Aurélien Tchouameni but the priority is Paul Pogba. The club is desperate to make some sales in this position, no player wants to leave the club says @FabriceHawkins 🇫🇷

The Premier League giants could, therefore, switch their focus to Tchouameni, who would be a cheaper alternative. Reports suggest United could sign the Frenchman for £42 million this summer. Ralf Rangnick's side are likely to battle it out with the Parisians for the signature of the Monaco star.

