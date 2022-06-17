“The first thing I thought” – Paul Pogba reveals how he reacted to news of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Manchester United

Former Manchester United star Paul Pogba has revealed what was his first reaction to the news of Cristiano Ronaldo returning to the Red Devils last summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, made a blockbuster return to Old Trafford last summer following a £13.5 million move from Serie A giants Juventus.

Ironically, Pogba seems to be heading towards a reunion with Juve this summer following the expiration of his contract with United.

Daily Mail reports that he is set to complete a four-year deal with the Old Lady

Pogba, 29, is releasing an Amazon documentary titled 'Pogmentary' which includes the Frenchman's reaction to Ronaldo's Manchester United reunion.

The French midfielder had said (via Manchester Evening News):

“The first thing I thought was 'how do you train with a Ballon d’Or winner?’ It’s a good challenge to see him train, what he does, what’s life like for a Ballon d’Or winner?”

The legendary forward's return unfortunately did not help the Red Devils improve their performance.

United finished the season sixth and trophyless, far removed form the usual standards the club was at when the 37-year-old previously played in the side.

During his first stint at Old Trafford, the Portuguese star was part of a hugely successful United side.

He won the Premier League three times alongside the UEFA Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo to drive the new era of Manchester United

The United star vows to bring back the glory days

Cristiano Ronaldo seems eager to change the fortunes of the current Manchester United side under new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Portuguese star has spoken of his excitement at working with the Dutch tactician ahead of a vital season for the Red Devils.

He told Manchester United's official website:

"What I know about him (Erik ten Hag) is he did a fantastic job for Ajax, that he's an experienced coach," said Ronaldo in our exclusive interview. "But we need to give him time.

He continued:

"Things need to change the way he wants. I hope we have success, of course, because, if you have success, all of Manchester is going to have success as well. I wish him the best."

The 37-year-old then vowed to win trophies with the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag next season:

"We are happy and excited, not only as players, but the supporters as well. I wish him the best and let's believe that, next year, we are going to win trophies."

Cristiano Ronaldo has a year left on his deal with Manchester United and managed 24 goals in 39 appearances last season.

