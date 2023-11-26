“The five-time champion got wrinked” - Paredes shares song trolling Brazil after Argentina’s World Cup triumph led by Lionel Messi

Leandro Paredes has shared a song on his Instagram story that Argentina players seemingly sang after their 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph, which even included a line about Lionel Messi.

In the video posted by @aitoqueoficial on Instagram, Lautaro Martinez, along with several Argentine teammates, is seen singing the song passionately. The lyrics, as roughly translated to English by @albicelestetalk on X, read:

"Brazilian what happened, the five-time champion got wrinked, Messi went to Rio and kept the trophy, We are the Argentine band, we will always support, Because we have the dream of becoming world champion"

Paredes, who made five appearances in Qatar, including a cameo in the final against France, shared the video on his Instagram story.

Argentina were, of course, the World Cup winners in the 2022 edition, winning every game bar the group-stage opener against Saudi Arabia. Brazil, who are Argentina's fiercest rivals, were dumped out of the competition in the quarterfinals by Croatia, who won on penalties.

The line in the song about Messi refers to the 36-year-old winning a trophy in Rio de Janeiro. It could be a reference to when he won his first major international trophy; Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 in the final of the 2021 Copa America at the Maracana.

The World Cup win, meanwhile, meant La Albiceleste won the prestigious trophy for the third time in their history; they still trail Brazil's record tally by two.

Lionel Messi's role in Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph

Lionel Messi played a starring role in Argentina's World Cup-winning campaign in Qatar last year.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner scored the only goal for his team when they lost 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in the group-stage opener. He then bagged a goal and an assist in a must-win group-stage game against Mexico, which his team 2-0.

The former Barcelona superstar then went on to either score or assist in every single knockout game at the event. It started with a goal in the 2-1 last-16 win against a resilient Australian side.

Lionel Messi bagged a goal and an assist in his team's quarter-final win against the Netherlands. The game finished 2-2 in regulation time, with Argentina winning on penalties. He then scored and assisted a goal each once again as the South American giants cruised past Croatia 3-0 in the semifinals.

The then Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker then rose to the occasion on the biggest stage, scoring two goals as Argentina and France drew 3-3 after extra time. They won on penalties, and Messi was handed the Golden Ball award after registering seven goals and three assists in the competition.