"The five top European clubs have all called”- Barcelona star's father reveals interest from top clubs

Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong's father has revealed that the Dutch midfielder will not have a shortage of suitors should he leave the club. The defensive midfielder joined the club back in 2019 for a transfer fee worth €75 million from Ajax.

Despite being a key member under former boss Ronald Koeman, his future under Xavi Hernandez has become uncertain. There have been reports suggesting that the player could be sold as he is one of Barcelona's only sellable assets and the club needs an injection of cash.

Questions about a potential move away from the Camp Nou were directed towards de Jong's father, who said:

“It’s often bad weather there, of course it’s about football, but it does matter. I know that Barcelona needs money and a great offer for Frenkie could help, but I don’t see it happening anytime soon. Although, the five top European clubs have all called.”

His father did sound happy, however, with the love his son has received from the Barcelona fans.

“They are just renovating a new house. Closer to the stadium. They are having such a great time in Barcelona,” he added. “Life is great there. I’m there often. Even now you are in the sun with 16 degrees. I sometimes sit there on a terrace before a game and I see hundreds of people with a shirt from Frenkie. Those Catalans are absolutely crazy about him. Then I pinch my arm. Is this really true?”

Barcelona are going through a transition phase due to financial restraints

Barcelona were the best football club in the world ten years back when they thrived under Pep Guardiola. Playing with suave and panache, Barcelona demolished every team in their path to win everything there is to conquer in club football.

Ten years down the line, Barcelona are on the ropes of a financial meltdown. Gross mishandling of finances along with poor recruitment strategies under former president Jose Maria Bartomeu has seen the club fall from grace.

They have consequently had to sell their star players, with Lionel Messi's exit proving to be a landmark moment in the club's downward spiral. New president Joan Laporta and manager Xavi are now trying to direct the club through a difficult period.

The Catalans are in severe need of a squad overhaul and selling more star players seems to be the only way to raise the budget at the club.

Their exit from the group stages of the UEFA Champions League has put yet another unwanted mark on the club's sheen.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra