"The French didn't mention this photo" - FIFA World Cup final referee responds to claims that Lionel Messi's second goal should have not stood

Szymon Marciniak, the referee for the FIFA World Cup final, has addressed allegations that Lionel Messi's extra-time goal should have been disqualified. The goal, which gave Argentina a 3-2 lead, was followed by a penalty from Kylian Mbappe that tied the score at 3-3 before Argentina ultimately won the match 4-2 in a shootout.

French media claimed after the match that Argentina's third goal should not have counted due to substitutes encroaching on the pitch, a claim that Marciniak has since refuted.

Speaking to reporters (via GOAL), Marciniak held up a picture of French players encroaching on the pitch during Mbappe's goal and stated:

"The French didn't mention this photo, where you can see how there are seven Frenchmen on the pitch when Mbappe scores a goal."

According to FIFA's Laws of the Game, a goal should be disallowed if an extra person is on the field when the goal is scored. However, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), which sets the rules, has clarified to The Athletic that this rule only applies if the extra players interfere with play.

The statement from IFAB reads:

“An extra person on the field of play, like an extra ball, is usually ‘only’ considered an issue if there is interference with the game, opponents or match officials."

In the case of Lionel Messi's second goal in the World Cup final, the two substitutes were not close enough to the action to have affected the play in any way.

Meanwhile, the French Football Association has filed a complaint about Argentina's celebrations in Buenos Aires. Most notably, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was seen celebrating the win by holding a toy baby with Mbappe's face attached to it.

Lionel Messi has expressed a desire to display the FIFA World Cup trophy at Paris Saint-Germain's next home match, but the club is hesitant to fulfill his request. The legendary Argentine, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, finally won the trophy that had eluded him.

However, according to GOAL, the club leaders are hesitant to allow Messi to show the iconic trophy at PSG. There are two main reasons for this. First is that Messi won the trophy at the expense of France, having beaten the previous FIFA World Cup champions in a penalty shootout in the final. The other is his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who scored a hat-trick in the final and was later seen being disrespected by Argentina players in their celebrations, in Qatar and at home.

