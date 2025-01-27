"The fringe players" - Pundit urges Mikel Arteta to sell 2 Arsenal players and sign Alexander Isak from Newcastle United

Alan Smith has urged Mikel Arteta to sell Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus to bring Alexander Isak to Arsenal. He believes that the Newcastle United star should be the top target for the Gunners.

Speaking to AceOdds, Smith claimed that Zinchenko and Jesus have not done well at the Emirates since joining from Manchester City. He believes that the two should be sold to raise money.

Smith said via Metro:

"Some of the fringe players [should be sold]. Gabriel Jesus got injured again after that spell of scoring goals. He’ll know better than me but we probably need to sell in order to free up money to buy and Arteta’s got to decide who he could get out of the door to get more money. Zinchenko, doesn’t get a game these days. The two lads from Man City. When Man City are allowing title rivals to have a couple of players you wonder why they are allowing that. We’ve probably seen the reason over the last two years."

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus have had injury issues since moving to Arsenal and have failed to seal their spot in the starting XI. They were signed by the club as the duo worked under Arteta at Manchester City.

Alan Smith believes Arsenal need to sign Alexander Isak

Alan Smith spoke to AceOdds and stated that Arsenal needed to sign a forward. He believes that the best option in Newcastle United star Alexander Isak and wants the Gunners to go all out to sign him.

He said via Metro:

"Alexander Isak would [still] probably be the number one target because he’s succeeded in the Premier League. There wouldn’t be any settling down period where you’re getting used to the league. He’s at a good age as well – mid 20s – and he showed it in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semis, what a fine player he is. I think you need to bring in somebody who’s technically very good, someone who’s able to fit into that Arsenal way and also of course somebody who’s going to score goals."

"You look at the goals scored last season by Arsenal. It wasn’t deficient, it was only a few behind Man City, the title winners, without a centre forward. Everybody chipped in and now everybody isn’t chipping in, chances are being missed," Smith added.

Alexander Isak has scored 17 goals in the Premier League this season and added another two in the Carabao Cup for Newcastle United.

