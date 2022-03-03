"The future belongs to him" - Pavel Nedved likens 'intelligent' Dusan Vlahovic to ex-Juventus attacker Cristiano Ronaldo 

Former Czech Republic international Pavel Nedved praised Dusan Vlahovic and likened him to former Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo. Nedved believes Vlahovic is very "intelligent" and has all it takes to become a future superstar.

Vlahovic joined the Serie A giants in January from Fiorentina around £63 million.

The 22-year-old is highly rated amongst the new lot of footballers and has been a consistent performer for his previous club. He scored 20 goals and made four assists for Fiorentina in 24 appearances this season before his move.

He was also linked with Arsenal in January and Nedved believes the Gunners missed out on signing 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo'.

It was reported that Arsenal made a bigger offer than Juve but Vlhaovic decided to join Massimiliano Allegri's team.

Nedved said:

“I’ll be honest, Vlahovic surprised me too. There are comparisons to some of the tops like Cristiano Ronaldo. I knew he was a very good player, but he was born in 2000 and if he continues with this mentality, he can really do great things.''

Nedved said that he is convinced that the future belongs to Vlahovic because of his dedication to the game. He added:

“I am convinced the future belongs to him. He is really intelligent, knows how to prepare for games, is very humble and that is so important for a player to become a champion. He really is on the right track. It is really nice when these young players who are hungry and humble come to ask you for advice. You feel useful.”

The Serbian got the iconic number 7 jersey after Ronaldo departed to join his former club Manchester United last summer. Vlahovic has already made a big impact in the new setup at Juventus, scoring four goals in as many games in the league.

