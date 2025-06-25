"The future holds great things for him" - Real Madrid star's former coach backs player to be long-term replacement of Luka Modric

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Vitor Pereira has backed Real Madrid star Arda Guler to be the long-term replacement for Luka Modric. He believes that the Turkish star has all the right qualities to become a key player at the Bernabeu.

Pereira has previously managed Guler during their time together at Fenerbahce. He said to MARCA that it was a big step for Guler to join Real Madrid, but the youngster is taking his time to earn his place. He added that there are no doubts about his mentality to do well for the club and said:

"Obviously, joining Real Madrid, with so many top-level players, isn't easy. But he's going to carve out his place. I have no doubt that the future holds great things for him. He has the quality and mentality that make him a key player."

Talking about the perfect position for Guler, Pereira added:

"I always saw him more as an '8' or a '10 'because of his ability to unbalance between the lines, but he also has that ability to manage the ball, position himself and execute. He's intelligent, he looks for solutions before receiving, he can play short and long, he has the final passes, he shoots from outside. He understands the game and is always looking to learn more. Of course I can see him playing in Modric's place."

Arda Guler has played in both FIFA Club World Cup matches under Xabi Alonso this month. He came off the bench in the 1-1 draw to Al Hilal and scored when he started in the 3-1 win over Pachuca.

Wolverhampton boss believes Arda Guler was similar to another former Real Madrid star

Vitor Pereira claimed that Arda Guler was similar to James Rodriguez when he was a teenager. He admitted he has not followed the development of the Real Madrid star closely and told MARCA:

"He reminded me of the James Rodríguez I coached when I was 19, when I first arrived at Porto. They're two players with exceptional talent."

"I haven't followed his physical development in detail, but he's more mature. When he debuted, he wanted to show off his skills, and it's normal that he sometimes took more risks than necessary. But now, with time, feeling more comfortable and also feeling that the rest of his teammates see him as an important player, he has everything it takes to become a top-level player."

Arda Guler sees himself as a midfielder and has urged Xabi Alonso to play him behind the forwards.

