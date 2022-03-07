"The game is easy for him" - Michael Owen says 'Rolls-Royce' Liverpool superstar is one of the greatest footballers of all time

Former Premier League striker Michael Owen has heaped praise on Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

The former Liverpool striker has gone on to claim that the Dutchman is the best defender he has seen in his lifetime.

The 42-year-old spoke to Premier League productions following the Reds' 1-0 win against West Ham United on Saturday.

Sadio Mane scored the only goal of the game to give Liverpool all three points that saw the Merseysiders keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City.

Owen particularly singled out van Dijk and hailed him as one of the greatest defenders of all time.

The former Reds hero insisted that the Dutch skipper makes the game look too easy.

“He plays in second gear and it’s too easy for him. The game is easy for him,” Owen told Premier League Productions, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo. “I will go one step further. I have never ever seen, in my lifetime, I don’t think I have seen a better defender."

The 42-year-old stated that he played against some great defenders but none of them could do what the former Southampton star can.

"I have played against some great defenders. I don’t see what he can’t do," Owen continued. “He is lightning fast. Brilliant on the ball. Scores goals. A beast in the air. He reads the game. A leader. I don’t know what he doesn’t do."

Owen stated that Marcel Desailly was the best defender he came up against during his playing days while Rio Ferdinand and John Terry were also fantastic.

Owen, however, believes that van Dijk is the best defender he has ever seen and could be one of the greatest of all time as well.

“If I think back at all the greats, Marcel Desailly was the best defender I played against. The likes of Rio (Ferdinand) and John Terry. Real Rolls-Royce," the former England hitman added. “Then you go into some of the best defenders. I don’t think I have seen a better defender. He could be one of the greatest of all time.”

Virgil van Dijk is one of the most important players at Liverpool

Since his £75 million move from Southampton in January 2018, Virgil van Dijk has been a key cog in the Liverpool wheel.

The 30-year-old turned an average porous defense to an almost impenetrable one almost on his own.

The sense of calmness the Dutchman brings to the Liverpool backline, the arrogance in his game and his organization is second to none. He is one of the most important players in Jurgen Klopp's star-studded team at Anfield.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch STAT: With Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool have been beaten in just ten games - eight per cent of his 120 Liverpool league appearances. STAT: With Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool have been beaten in just ten games - eight per cent of his 120 Liverpool league appearances. #awlive [telegraph] 📊 STAT: With Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool have been beaten in just ten games - eight per cent of his 120 Liverpool league appearances. #awlive [telegraph] https://t.co/Zejdxnp5Hh

The Reds had a season to forget last time out when the former Southampton star missed the majority of the campaign having ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament.

Van Dijk has won a total of five trophies for the Merseyside club, including one Premier League and one Champions League.

He also won the UEFA Men's Player of the Year Award in 2019 while finishing second to Lionel Messi in that year's Ballon d'Or race.

Since signing for the Reds, he is yet to lose a league game at Anfield, with the record now stretching to 61 games.

Van Dijk's quality is one for everyone to see and he will certainly be considered one of the best central defenders of the modern era.

