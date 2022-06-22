“The game goes very fast and is more physical” - Former coach urges 27-year-old Barcelona star to snub Premier League move

Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is currently being linked with a departure from Camp Nou by Mundo Deportivo, with a couple of Premier League clubs rumored to be monitoring his situation.

However, Pierre Mankowski, who coached the centre-back during his time with the France under-21 team, has advised him to snub the opportunity to move to the English top-flight.

Clement Lenglet played a bit-part role at Barcelona last season, falling behind the likes of Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo, and Eric Garcia in the pecking order. The defender played 27 games across all competitions during the term, featuring just 11 starts.

As it stands, it doesn't look like new Blaugrana coach Xavi Hernandez considers the Frenchman to be an integral member of his project at Camp Nou.

On that note, Pierre Mankowski has made a bold claim that the defender won't hesitate to leave if he he finds the door shut on him in the Catalan capital.

“He is a very thoughtful and serene boy," Pierre Mankowski was quoted as saying by Le Parisien (via Barca Blaugranes).

"He always analyzes situations very well. If he realizes that the door is closed at FC Barcelona, he will not hesitate to change to go to a lower category club, where he will settle more as a starter and he will regain his confidence in himself."

While discussing Lenglet's potential destinations, Mankowski urged the defender to snub interest from the the Premier League and seal a return to Ligue 1. According to him, the French top flight would suit the player more.

“He would be good in Ligue 1," he continued. "In England the game goes very fast and is more physical. The game of the French championship corresponds more to his style.”

Which Premier League clubs could sign Clement Lenget from Barcelona?

The Frenchman appears to have reached the end of the road in Catalonia

A number of Premier League clubs are looking at the possibility of prising the defender away from Camp Nou. According to Fichajes, Everton and Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign the defender.

Lenglet's future at Barcelona has been the subject of intense speculation. It remains to be seen if the Frenchman will end up following footsteps of players like Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina in leaving the Blaugrana for a Premier League move.

