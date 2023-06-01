“The game’s moved on, you can’t have passengers" - Darren Bent claims Lionel Messi might not start for Arsenal if he joined the Gunners

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has surprisingly claimed Lionel Messi would not make it into the Arsenal starting XI. He believes that the Argentine could replace Gabriel Jesus up front during the game, but not the two wingers - Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Messi is a free agent this summer and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that a Premier League club have entered the race. The name has not been revealed but Bent has warned the Argentine that he would not get to start at Arsenal.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent claimed that Messi was a passenger in the game and that would not help the Gunners. He added that the game has evolved and said:

“Maybe up top instead of Jesus. But I’d keep Saka and Martinelli on the wings [over Messi], because we play a different brand of football. I’d have Messi in the squad, just to watch him."

He added:

"Messi was in a team with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar and they didn’t get anywhere near to winning the Champions League, and they are three of the best-attacking players ever. I think the game has moved on now. You can’t have passengers; everyone has to do their part."

This is, of course, a surprising claim as Lionel Messi is regarded as one of the, if not the, greatest players of all time. Even at 35 years old, he has contributed 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 games for PSG across competitions this season.

Darren Bent not interested in seeing Lionel Messi in Premier League

Darren Bent has stated that he believes Lionel Messi is one of the best players ever, but does not want to see him in the Premier League. The pundit added that the fans and media would pick on him:

“Do I want to see Messi in the Premier League? Do you know what, I wouldn’t now. He is the greatest player that has ever lived, but I feel like people would try to pick too many faults in him - like what’s happened in France. He’d be on a hiding to nothing. He’d come over to England and people would make any excuse to hammer him, say Cristiano Ronaldo was better, all this."

Bent added that Messi should go back to Barcelona:

"I think the only place Lionel Messi needs to go is back home - and that’s Barcelona. That’s the only place I want to see him. That’s the only thing that would make sense. It’s where he became the best ever. To watch him in the Premier League would be incredible, but I just feel people wouldn’t appreciate him properly."

Barcelona are still leading the chase to sign Lionel Messi this summer, as per Fabrizio Romano. They are waiting for the green signal from La Liga on their financial plans to get the deal over the line this month.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal are also in the running and they have made the biggest offer to the Argentine, as per Marca. They have tabled a stunning €500 million per season contract, but are yet to get a reply from the PSG star.

