"The game on the weekend is a tricky one" - Shaun Wright-Phillips previews Manchester City vs Liverpool

Former Premier League star Shaun Wright-Phillips has dropped his prediction for Manchester City and Liverpool's clash in the Premier League this weekend (November 25). The Englishman believes it'd be a really good game for the two sides but refrained from providing a scoreline.

The anticipation is building up rapidly as Manchester City prepare to welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium for their top-of-the-table clash on Saturday. Pep Guardiola's men will be looking to utilize the advantage of playing at home to see off their rivals.

When asked about their start of the season, Wright-Phillips, who represented City in the 90s and late 2000s, said that they have started on a positive note.

"In comparison to their starts of the last three years, it’s been a very positive start," he told Sport Review on behalf of NewBettingOffers.co.uk.

"They’ve played well and they’ve controlled games. I still don’t think they’re at where they normally are at the back-end of the season but they’re playing good football, winning games, and their attackers are scoring goals. So for me, it’s been very positive in that respect," he added.

The Englishman then proceeded to preview Manchester City's upcoming clash with the Reds on Saturday. He expects both sides to have a good game but believes the hosts will have more control.

"The game on the weekend is a tricky one. I think Liverpool are starting to find their feet again in a lot of areas, especially with the front three linking up well regardless of what partnership Jurgen Klopp plays up there," he continued.

"I think it will be an interesting game. Liverpool won’t play the way Chelsea played so I think Man City will have a bit more control of the ball than during the Chelsea game. But I think it’s set up to be a really good game," the former Manchester City forward added.

The Cityzens currently lead the table with 28 points in 12 games, having recorded nine victories, one draw, and two defeats. They sit a point above Liverpool, who have had eight wins, three draws and one defeat.

Liverpool hoping to stop Manchester City's title defense this season

Considering what we've witnessed so far, it wouldn't be far-fetched to say Manchester City remain the team to beat in the Premier League this season. However, Liverpool simply can't be taken for granted as they've shown they mean business so far. But can they stop the Cityzens from winning a fourth consecutive league title?

Jurgen Klopp's men are certainly among the ones who could possibly mount a strong challenge against Guardiola's men for the title. As it stands they occupy second position in the table with 27 points.

What's more interesting is that the team is taking off at the right time. The likes of Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, and Luis Diaz have a formidable partnership up front, recording 17 league goals between them. This Saturday, we'll get to know how ready they are to challenge for the title.