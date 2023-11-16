"The gameplan was just to kick him" - Ex-Chelsea star names Lionel Messi as the best opponent he ever faced

Former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has said that Lionel Messi was the best player he ever faced in his career. The former Nigeria international spoke on how difficult it was to match up to the Argentine star at the peak of his powers.

Mikel was quite familiar with playing against Lionel Messi throughout his career, having first crossed paths with him in 2005. Argentina defeated Nigeria in the final of the FIFA U-20 World Cup. Messi and Mikel won the Gold and Silver balls, respectively, as the best players.

Speaking on the FIVE UK podcast, John Obi Mikel was asked by Rio Ferdinand to name his best-ever opponent. The Nigerian did not waste a second before declaring Messi as the recipient of that title, revealing that they received instructions to kick him during games.

"Messi was the guy. In training, the whole week was about Messi. The game plan was just to kick him. We have to have two, three players with him. You can't defend 1v1 against Messi, it's impossible, impossible, you're dead. And the way they played, the way they moved the ball around, a sole purpose of getting the ball to him... to him," Mikel said.

"And all he's doing is watching the game. I know we all talk about how he walks around, but it's just to find the space and once the ball gets to him. The movement, everybody is running, everybody's moving. It's so difficult, the way he touches the ball, the way he passes," he added.

It must be noted that the tactic largely worked as Lionel Messi never found the net against Chelsea until 2018. The Blues' physical game was always too much for the Argentinean and his Barcelona teammates, and they found it difficult to play them.

Mikel and Messi faced off seven times at the club and international level, including in multiple FIFA World Cups.

Lionel Messi widely regarded as the undisputed GOAT

For years, talk of who the greatest footballer of all time has been pertinent, with Lionel Messi often among those named. The 36-year-old himself refuses to be drawn into such discussions, but his achievements speak for him.

Messi was in his early 20s when people began to speak of his being among the best ever, and his career has hit unimaginable heights since. The Inter Miami ace recently won his eighth Ballon d'Or award and has three more than his nearest rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

In terms of trophies, no player can touch the Argentinean's haul of 44 career winner's medals. His performances have been consistently top-level throughout his storied career. His winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup elevated him, in the books of many, to be the GOAT.