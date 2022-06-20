"The games I played weren’t of interest to anyone" - 27-year-old Liverpool star opens up on "regret and anger" due to lack of game time

Japan international Takumi Minamino has been left disappointed with the lack of opportunities at Liverpool, admitting to being motivated by “regret and anger” every day.

Since moving to Anfield from RB Salzburg in January 2020, the 27-year-old has struggled to get regular game time under his belt. He featured in only 14 games across competitions for the remainder of the season, failing to register even a single goal or assist.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he managed to take part in 17 games for Liverpool, scoring thrice, before being loaned out to Southampton in January 2021.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Takumi Minamino's representatives are in talks with both Monaco and Lyon about a potential move.



(Source: Takumi Minamino's representatives are in talks with both Monaco and Lyon about a potential move.(Source: @_pauljoyce 🚨 Takumi Minamino's representatives are in talks with both Monaco and Lyon about a potential move.(Source: @_pauljoyce) https://t.co/emGbLH3T79

Last season, he featured in 22 games in all competitions. He played four games each in the FA Cup and the League Cup, scoring a total of seven goals and helping his side to the domestic cup double.

The 2021-22 campaign was by far Minamino’s most fruitful season for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but it was not enough for the player to feel content.

Speaking to Sanspo (via ThisIsAnfield), he said:

“Many of the games I played weren’t of interest to anyone. Even if I left the results, there wasn’t much response. I was trying to inspire myself to prove my worth. I was doing personal training other than team training. I didn’t want to keep up with my body when I entered the game because I wasn’t in the game, so I did personal training with Plus Alpha. I was thinking that I would leave something behind when I went to the match mentally. I felt motivated by regret and anger every day.”

Minamino expressed his desire to produce crucial results in important games, something he could not achieve at Anfield in the 2021-22 season. He added:

“I’ve never had this much time as a player. It was difficult to maintain the condition and connect with my feelings, but it was a season that seemed to have grown. It was disappointing but fulfilling. At the same time, it makes sense to play an important game and leave a result, so it is said that I got out and got a result, but I do not think it was a big deal. I just did the obvious thing. It was more disappointing than the response. I want to do my best to be a player who can produce results in important games.”

Since his move from RB Salzburg, Minamino has featured in 53 games for Liverpool, recording 14 goals and three assists.

Liverpool could sell Takumi Minamino to AS Monaco

As made evident by his interview, Minamino is frustrated with the lack of opportunities at Anfield. Liverpool have apparently paid attention to his cries and are willing to let him join a club where he can get ample game time.

As per the Daily Mirror, French side Monaco are interested in signing the player and, he, too, wishes to join them. Considering the FA and League Cup winner has over two years remaining on his contract (June 2024), Liverpool will demand a significant payout.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Monaco have emerged as favourites to sign Takumi Minamino this summer in a £17million deal. NEW: Monaco have emerged as favourites to sign Takumi Minamino this summer in a £17million deal. #lfc [mirror] 🚨 NEW: Monaco have emerged as favourites to sign Takumi Minamino this summer in a £17million deal. #lfc [mirror] https://t.co/o3rayBmehq

The Merseyside outfit have reportedly set a £17 million asking price for the versatile midfielder. Apart from Monaco, Lyon and Atalanta are also interested in the Japanese’s services.

Also Read: Real Madrid superstar wants salary close to what Cristiano Ronaldo earned at club to pen contract extension: Reports

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far