Didi Hamann has backed Liverpool to sign Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton as a replacement for Virgil van Dijk. He believes that fans would understand the move as the gap between the two sides is too big.

Ad

Speaking to Card Player, Hamann stated that Branthwaite is a player who should be signed this summer as he believes the Englishman is the best option to replace Van Dijk. He added that there are players who have a connection with both the two clubs and believes that the Reds should act on it if there is interest in the player.

He said via GOAL:

“It’s been a while since someone made the move between Everton and Liverpool, I know there was talk of Anthony Gordon recently who does have that blue connection. Nicky Barmby did it, but I do think that the gap between the two clubs at the moment is so big that Everton fans would understand if he wanted to go there. The gap is big but I hope that it closes in the sense that Everton improve with their new stadium and try to get back into Europe, we know there is a huge rivalry there. But in terms of Jarrad Branthwaite, if there is interest there then Liverpool will be able to find a solution.”

Ad

Trending

Manchester United are also interested in Jarrad Branthwaite but the Red Devils are unlikely to make a move because the asking price set by Everton is set around the same as they paid for Harry Maguire.

Liverpool are making a huge mistake with Virgil van Dijk claims Hamann

Didi Hamann also spoke about Virgil van Dijk's contract situation and admitted that it should be a priority for Liverpool to keep the Dutchman. He believes that the defender is the main player in the starting XI.

Ad

Hamann told Card Player via GOAL:

"Keeping Virgil van Dijk has to be the priority for Liverpool, he is the heart of the team. He stabilizes everything and makes other players better. He's just a rock at the back and he's been for a number of years now, so I think he's the most important. It's a bizarre situation because we don't know whether he's been offered a contract or whether he's holding out for more money or what the situation is. So it's very hard to tell."

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that contract talks with Liverpool have stalled and there are no updates. He remains unsure where he will be playing next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback