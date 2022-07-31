"The most gifted player I have seen in the Premier League" - Tony Cascarino heaps praise on Liverpool star after Community Shield victory against Manchester City

Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino has hailed Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara as an amazing footballer after his performance against Manchester City in the Community Shield.

Liverpool kicked off their 2022-23 season against Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday (July 30). They earned a 3-1 victory over the Cityzens at the King Power Stadium, thus winning their first trophy of the campaign.

Trent Alexander-Arnold opened the scoring for the Reds, but saw his goal nullified by Julian Alvarez. Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, though, netted in the final minutes of the game to give Jurgen Klopp's side the win.

While it was Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Nunez that found the back of the net for Liverpool, Cascarino was particularly impressed with Thiago. The former Chelsea striker has been talking about the Spaniard since the Reds' Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

Cascarino claimed that Thiago is the mosted gifted player he has ever seen in the Premier League. He also suggested that the Anfield outift's season depends a lot on the midfielder's availability. He told talkSPORT:

“Thiago’s an amazing footballer. There’s very few players who are so gifted. I would have him as probably the most gifted player I’ve seen in the Premier League, as in technique, he is extraordinary."

“We’ve all seen loads but Thiago is up there with the very best. Ever. Technically, he’s up there with the very best. Technically, he has got everything. If he plays a lot of football, Liverpool will be close. If he has injuries, which he has too often in his career, then Liverpool will suffer without Thiago in this team.”

Thiago started for the Reds in midfield alongside Fabinho and Jordan Henderson. However, he was replaced by Naby Keita in the 85th minute of the match.

Thiago is likely to start for Liverpool in their Premier League opener

Having won the Community Shield, the Reds will look to build on their momentum when they begin their Premier League season next weekend. They are scheduled to face Fulham at Anfield on August 6.

Thiago is likely to be named in Klopp's starting XI to face the Cottagers next Saturday. The Anfield outfit will be hopeful that the Spain international can avoid serious injuries over the course of the season.

The 31-year-old is unlikely to feature in the Reds' final friendly ahead of their match against Fulham today (July 31). A weakened side will take on RC Strasbourg at Anfield as Klopp looks to get his whole team sharp for the campaign.

