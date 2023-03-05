"The glue that has gelled a new Manchester United" - Former star heaps praises on 'brilliant' Red Devils star for incredible season

Former Manchester United defender Paul McGrath has heaped praise on Casemiro for the impact the Brazilian has had at Old Trafford since arriving last summer.

The Premier League giants secured the services of Casemiro from Real Madrid for a deal worth £70 million. Despite the midfielder's proven record, many found the fee tough to digest, as he had entered his 30s.

However, the Brazil international has proven his doubters wrong with his performances for Manchester United this season. He has established himself as the linchpin in Erik ten Hag's team and has quickly become a fan-favorite.

Casemiro has made 34 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, scoring and assisting five times apiece. He was also pivotal to the team's EFL Cup win last weekend, which ended United's six-year trophy drought.

McGrath reckons Casemiro has been integral to the club's revival under Ten Hag this season. The former Manchester United defender also added that he has been impressed by the 31-year-old's goal contributions, writing in his Sunday World column:

"Of course, when United signed Casemiro, we knew they were getting a good player. His collection of honors won with Real Madrid told us that. We wondered, however, if, at 30, the Brazilian could adapt his game to the special demands of the Premier League.

"Not a worry, Casemiro has been brilliant, the glue that has gelled a new Manchester United to come together and go in pursuit of trophies. And Casemiro has proved a fruitful source of goals too, something, maybe, that was not needed from his game in Spain."

The English giants are into the FA Cup quarterfinals and Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Casemiro will, no doubt, be key in their efforts to win both competitions as United eye more silverware this season.

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes hails 'sensational' Casemiro

Paul Scholes recently said that Casemiro does not get enough credit for his contributions. The Red Devils great waxed lyrical about the midfielder's role in Ten Hag's team. He said:

“Casemiro has been sensational. He has great experience, winning so many times with Real Madrid as well, and is invaluable to the younger players around the squad. It's almost like he's a coach on the football pitch. You've seen the difference from when he's come into the team and what he's made (happen). He has great experience, and I don't think he gets the credit for the way he plays."

Casemiro will be determined to help the Old Trafford outfit win at United's arch-rivals Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday (March 5).

