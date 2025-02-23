"The goal is simple, you just have to shoot" - Luka Modric reacts after scoring stunning long-range goal in Real Madrid's win over Girona

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has shared his thoughts after his impressive long-range strike for Los Blancos against Girona on Sunday. The 39-year-old Croatia international opened the scoring as his side claimed a 2-0 win over the Catalan outfit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The oldest outfield player in Real Madrid's history, Luka Modric continues to age like fine wine in the colors of Los Blancos. The former Tottenham Hotspur man played a starring role for the side as they picked up a first league win in four attempts. He scored his second league goal of the season in 24 games along with providing three assists.

Modric spoke with the press after his goal against Girona, expressing his gratitude to the club's fans for their support. He pointed out that he did not have to think too much to score, as he just concentrated on shooting at goal.

"I am very grateful for the love from the Real Madrid fans, I can only say thank you, the goal is simple, you just have to shoot," Modric said (via Madrid Xtra).

Luka Modric broke the deadlock with four minutes left until half-time at the Santiago Bernabeu against Girona. The midfielder was positioned just inside the Girona half for a Real Madrid corner when the ball was headed clear towards him. He took the ball on his chest before arrowing a half-volley into the top corner of Paulo Gazzaniga's net from over 25 yards out.

Modric enjoyed a fine display in the middle of the park, completing the most passes (106) in the game and creating six chances, more than any other player. He played for 86 minutes before Antonio Rudiger was sent on in his place.

Real Madrid ease past Girona, return to winning ways in LaLiga

Real Madrid put an end to their mini-slump and returned to winning ways in LaLiga with a 2-0 triumph against Girona. Los Blancos picked up a first win in four attempts, following a defeat and two draws in their last three league matches.

Luka Modric opened the scoring for Carlo Ancelotti's side with a goal-of-the-season contender in the 41st minute, firing home a half-volley from 25 yards. With seven minutes left on the clock, Vinicius Jr finished off a through ball from Kylian Mbappe to seal the win for his side.

Los Blancos have now moved back level on points with league leaders and rivals Barcelona after their win, climbing above Atletico Madrid into second place. Only goal difference separates the reigning champions from their fierce rivals at the summit of the league standings.

