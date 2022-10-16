"The GOAT is back," "Mbappe should behave himself today" - PSG fans all say the same thing as Lionel Messi returns to the starting XI for Marseille clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are set to face Marseilles at the Parc des Princes and Lionel Messi has returned to the starting lineup following a calf injury. Fans took to Twitter to reveal their excitement about the Argentine playmaker's inclusion, with many calling him the greatest of all time (GOAT).

The legendary forward has been in great form this season and has succeeded both as a scorer and assist-provider. His partnership with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe has been very profitable for the Parisians this season. No wonder fans are thrilled with his comeback.

Here is a selection of tweets from the excited fanbase of the Parisians on their hero's return to the playing side:

Messi has scored a minimum of one goal per game in his last six games for club and country. When he did not play against Reims, PSG failed to score.

Fans of the forward and the club will be hoping for an impressive display from the former Barcelona man as he spearheads the attack against Marseille.

PSG prepare for Le Classique clash with Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar attacking trident

PSG prepare to face Marseilles in Le Classique, with their attacking trident in tow. The Parisians are currently at the top of Ligue 1, thanks to an impressive show from Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe so far.

However, for the Parisian giants, there have been concerning reports that may affect their on-field performance as they head into their most important league game. Rumors about Mbappe's intentions to leave the club have taken the headlines by storm, with numerous sources claiming that the forward is unhappy.

Other rumors regarding PSG concocting a smear campaign against Mbappe on Twitter have also come to light, but the club has been quick to deny it. How these rumors and uncertainties might affect the France international's performance is uncertain, but the team will be hoping that they can count on his goalscoring.

The Parisians will also have Argentine maestro Messi to bank on, as the forward has become a vital part of their attack in recent games. Their recent downturn in form came in a period when the playmaker was absent due to a calf injury.

Neymar will also be an important piece of the puzzle against Marseilles, with the Samba forward's goalscoring form in full swing. The 30-year-old has scored eight goals in 10 Ligue 1 appearances this season, and it does not look like he intends on slowing down any time soon.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Man City and other EPL GW fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes