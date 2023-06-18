"The GOAT commentator is back," "That is beyond special" – Fans react as Peter Drury replaces Martin Tyler as lead Sky Sports commentator

Premier League fans have expressed their elation after Peter Drury was named as a Sky Sports commentator.

According to the Daily Mail, British broadcasting company Sky Sports has named Drury as legendary commentator Martin Tyler's replacement. They are believed to allow the 55-year-old work for American broadcaster NBC Sports.

Drury, who is also employed by BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video, has emerged as one of football's most popular commentators in the past one decade. Due to his overseas commitments, he is rarely heard on English television.

Now, Drury is set to entertain Premier League viewers next season. Here's how fans reacted to the news on Twitter:

Tyler, on the other hand, is unlikely to announce his retirement soon but will leave Sky before the 2023-24 season.

Upon stepping down from his post, the 77-year-old shared his thoughts on his recent decision. He said (h/t BBC):

"It's been a privilege to play a small part in the broadcasting history of the greatest league in the world. I've worked alongside legions of wonderful professionals in all aspects of the television industry. I thank them for their support."

Sky Sports' director of football Gary Hughes also released a statement after Tyler's departure. He elaborated:

"Everyone at Sky Sports would like to say a heartfelt thank you to Martin for his contribution and dedication to our coverage over the last 30 years. 'The Voice' will always be synonymous with the Premier League and Sky Sports."

The 2023-24 Premier League season is set to start with a clash between reigning champions Manchester City and newly promoted side Burnley at the Turf Moor on August 11. The campaign is scheduled to end on May 24, 2024.

Premier League and England star pops up as top target at Villa Park

Speaking to GiveMeSport, journalist Rudy Galetti claimed that Aston Villa are keen to sign Jadon Sancho. He said:

"There are several names on the list, among which Jadon Sancho, Luiz Henrique and Harvey Barnes stand out as main targets. The Villans are exploring these tracks and they could make a concrete action in the next weeks."

Sancho, 23, has struggled to impress at Manchester United since arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £73 million in 2021. He has failed to replicate his prior form during his first two campaigns at the club, attracting criticism of late.

Should Sancho secure a permanent move to Unai Emery's side in the near future, he would emerge as a key starter for them. He is expected to displace the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Leon Bailey from the pecking order next term.

