“The GOAT debate is settled” – FIFA makes strong statement about Messi vs Ronaldo rivalry after Argentina superstar wins World Cup

FIFA World Cup’s Twitter account has hailed Argentina hero Lionel Messi as the GOAT (greatest of all time), settling his rivalry with Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo for good.

Messi completed his illustrious trophy cabinet by winning the FIFA World Cup at France’s expense at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday (December 18) evening. The superstar bagged a brace and successfully dispatched his spot-kick in the shootout as La Albiceleste won 4-2 on penalties (3-3 after extra time).

The Paris Saint-Germain star was awarded the FIFA Golden Ball (best player of the tournament) for his exceptional displays in Qatar. He's now the only player in World Cup history to win the prestigious accolade twice (also in 2014).

After Sunday’s game, the Argentinian was awarded his fifth Budweiser Player of the Match award in seven games. Later, FIFA World Cup’s Twitter account declared Messi the GOAT, adding that his trophy collection was finally complete with the World Cup triumph. They tweeted:

“🐐 The GOAT debate is settled. The ultimate prize is now part of the collection. The legacy is complete. On the day Argentina won their third FIFA World Cup, Leo Messi is your Budweiser Player of the Match. 🐐”

While the Barcelona legend conquered the world in Qatar, his toughest competitor Ronaldo endured a difficult campaign. He only scored once (off a penalty) and was dropped from the starting XI for the Round of 16 and quarterfinal games. Portugal were eliminated by history-makers Morocco in the last eight, with the Africans claiming a 1-0 win.

Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario congratulates Lionel Messi after World Cup win

Brazil and Argentina have one of the fiercest rivalries in history, but Sunday’s FIFA World Cup final seemingly transcended it all.

Having seen the No. 10 fire his country to World Cup glory, Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario came out to congratulate Messi. He said that the PSG ace deserved it and that his performance forced him to throw the Brazil-Argentina rivalry to the wind.

Ronaldo Nazário @Ronaldo O futebol deste cara joga pra escanteio qualquer rivalidade. Vi muito brasileiro - e gente do mundo inteiro - torcendo pelo Messi nesta final eletrizante. Uma despedida à altura do gênio que, muito além de craque da Copa, capitaneou uma era.



Parabéns, Messi! O futebol deste cara joga pra escanteio qualquer rivalidade. Vi muito brasileiro - e gente do mundo inteiro - torcendo pelo Messi nesta final eletrizante. Uma despedida à altura do gênio que, muito além de craque da Copa, capitaneou uma era. Parabéns, Messi!

Ronaldo wrote (as translated from Portuguese):

“This guy's football throws any rivalry to the corner. I saw a lot of Brazilians - and people from all over the world - rooting for Messi in this electrifying final. A farewell worthy of the genius who, far beyond being a World Cup star, captained an era. Congratulations Messi!.”

With his brace against France, the Argentina captain took his goal contribution (goals + assists) tally to 21 at the World Cup, surpassing Ronaldo’s tally of 20 (15 goals, 5 assists).

