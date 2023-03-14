"The Goat leads the line", "Hattrick soon" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo starts for Al-Nassr in the King Cup fixture against Abha

Al Nassr fans have reacted with joy after Cristiano Ronaldo was named in attack for the side's King Cup of Champions quarterfinal clash with Abha on Tuesday (March 14). The Portuguese icon has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Mrsool Park.

Ronaldo has already bagged eight goals and chipped in with two assists in eight games across competitions. He joined Al Nassr on a free transfer in January following his mutual agreement with Manchester United to terminate his contract last November.

However, his Faris Najd side will be looking to get back to winning ways against Abha. They suffered a 1-0 defeat to Saudi Pro League rivals Al Ittihad last time out. That loss saw them displaced by Nuno Espirito Santo's side at the top of the league.

Rudi Garcia's men turn their attention to the King Cup of Champions. They face an Abha side that are sitting lowly in 10th place in the league with 11 defeats in 20 games. Hence, supporters are expecting a Cristiano Ronaldo masterclass at the King Saud University Stadium.

Garcia selected Nawaf Alaqidi in goal, with Sultan Al-Ghannam, Alvaro Gonzalez, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, and Ghislain Konan in defense. Sami Al-Najei, Abdullah Alkhaibari, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem, and Mohammed Maran are in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo lines up in attack.

Al Nassr fans are excited to see Ronaldo in action, with one dubbing him the GOAT:

"The Goat leads the line."

Meanwhile, another fan is banking on the Portuguese great scoring a hat-trick:

"The Goat will score a hat trick today."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Ronaldo's selection in Garcia's starting XI against Abha:

Cristiano Ronaldo could be joined in the Saudi Pro League by Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha

Zaha could join Ronaldo in Saudi.

Cristiano Ronaldo is the biggest name to ever arrive in the Saudi Pro League. However, he could be set to be rivaled by a familiar foe in Palace's Zaha. Reports claim that Al Nassr's rivals Al Ittihad have tabled a whopping £9 million a year contract offer for the Ivorian.

Zaha is out of contract at the end of the season and has shown no intentions in signing a new deal with the Eagles. He has scored six goals and contributed three assists in 22 games across competitions.

However, Premier League clubs are also interested in signing Zaha as a free agent in the summer. Chelsea and Arsenal are keen on the experienced winger as he heads into the final few months of his contract at Selhurst Park.

Poll : 0 votes