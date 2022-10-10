"The GOAT" - Virat Kohli reacts to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scoring 700 club goals 

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has reacted to Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post after the latter scored his 700th club goal on Sunday (October 9).

The legendary footballer reached the milestone in the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Everton at Goodison Park in the Premier League. After Alex Iwobi had handed the Toffees a fifth-minute lead, Antony scored his third goal in as many league games to level proceedings.

On the cusp of half-time, Ronaldo latched on to a Casemiro through ball and finished clinically past goalkeeper Jordan Pickford for his landmark strike. It was his 700th goal in club football, with most of them (450) coming for Real Madrid.

After the game, the Portuguese forward took to Instagram to share his thoughts on his team's win and wrote:

"Great win guys! Another step in the right direction! 🙏🏽#WeStandUnited"

Kohli, the legendary Indian batter, commented on the same and wrote:

"The G.O.A.T. #700"

It was Ronaldo's first Premier League of the season. He has started just one league game and has been benched by Erik ten Hag, who has preferred Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial over Ronaldo.

Ronaldo only entered the fray at Goodison Park after Martial had to be subbed off in the 29th minute due to injury. The Portugal captain came on and put in a match-winning shift.

Manchester United will next host Omonia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 13).

Virat Kohli picks Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi

Virat Kohli's admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo is well known. The former Indian cricket team captain has admired the 37-year-old's fitness, work ethic and determination.

In an interview with cricketer Kevin Pieterson in 2014, Kohli said:

"Lionel Messi is a freak, absolute natural talent, and his ability is second to none. For me, what stands out is the ability or the will to put in the effort in every single minute of the game. Cristiano Ronaldo’s drive separates him from everyone else. Playing at the top level, everyone has talent, but I don’t think anyone has the will that he has."

The duo also exchanged a Twitter interaction, where Kohli shared his thoughts on the Manchester United man during a Herbalife commercial in 2014. Ronaldo wrote:

"Thank you @imVkohli for your kind words.Glad to be part of the @Herbalife team with so many amazing athletes like you"

The Indian legend responded:

"@Cristiano Thanks for the tweet . You are an absolute legend."

Ronaldo will hope to start against Omonia in midweek.

