"The GOATs", "So much talent" - Fans go crazy as Lionel Messi posts photo with David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane

Fans have reacted to Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi posting a picture on Instagram with his co-owner David Beckham and Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane.

Messi was absent in his side's most recent game - a 2-1 loss to Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final - on Wednesday due to injury. Nevertheless, he has sparked a massive upturn in the Herons' fortunes since arriving on a free transfer this summer after a two-season stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has bagged 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across three different competitions. Thanks to Messi's exploits, Miami won the inaugural Leagues Cup - their first-ever trophy - and reached the US Open Cup final.

The Herons are also off the foot of the MLS Eastern Conference and are now contending for a seemingly unlikely playoff berth - trailing ninth-placed New York in the last playoff place by five points - but have two games in hand.

On Friday, the Argentine posted a picture of himself on Instagram with Beckham and Zidane, tagging the two Real Madrid legends. That drew a plethora of reactions from fans, with one responding:

"The GOATs"

Another chimed in:

"So much talent"

Here's Messi's Instagram post.

Some other comments on the post are as follows:

"So much balling talent in a picture and it’s 2shots"

"Feels so much these days like Messi has retired. Who am I going to be watching now?"

"Cracks!"

"Legends"

"The best of the best"

"GREATEST OF ALL TIME"

"A GOLDEN PICTURE"

"Legendary picture"

Tata Martino's side next take on New York City in the MLS at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday (September 30). It's not yet known if Lionel Messi will play any part in the game.

"Lionel Messi will surely play before the end of the season" - Inter Miami manager Tata Martino

Inter Miami manager Tata Martino has seen his side stutter and stumble in recent games in the absence of his talismanic captain Lionel Messi, going winless in two games across competitions.

Since the 36-year-old was subbed off in the 4-0 win over Toronto FC last week, the Herons drew 1-1 at Orlando City in the league before losing 2-1 at home to Houston in the US Open Cup final.

Ahead of his side's clash with New York City, Martino sounded hopeful of Lionel Messi featuring before the end of the regular season as Miami chase an unlikely postseason berth. He said after the loss to Houston (as per Marca):

"It was not prudent for him to play, not even to consider him for a few minutes because we would have run risks. And yes, he will surely play before the end of the season.

"We will go match by match defining the situation to see at what point the medical department tells us that he is fit to play without taking risks".

After the New York game, Miami take on Chicago away on October 4, Cincinnati at home on October 7 and Charlotte away on October 21.