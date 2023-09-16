"The only good thing" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold prediction for Everton vs Arsenal

Former footballer Mark Lawrenson predicted Arsenal to secure a big win against Everton in their upcoming Premier League clash on Sunday (September 17).

The claim follows a series of unsuccessful visits for the Gunners to Goodison Park in recent times. From their last five meetings at Everton, the north London outfit have lost four and drawn one match.

Despite their poor form, Lawrenson backed Mikel Arteta's side to come away with a 3-0 victory, keeping their unbeaten league run intact. He wrote for Paddy Power News:

"The only good thing for Everton is that it looks like they’re going to be bought out but might take a while to go through. But, here, I can’t see anything other than a big Arsenal win. Everton 0-3 Arsenal."

The Merseyside outfit have been sold to the Miami-based investment fund 777 Partners in a deal reported to be worth around $685 million (via The Indian Express).

Although there may be a sense of optimism around the club after the latest ownership change, Everton are struggling for league form. The Toffees are currently 18th on the table, with one point from four matches and are still looking for their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, Arsenal entered the international break after a thrilling 3-1 victory over Manchester United. With 10 points on the board, Mikel Arteta's side defeated Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest while playing out a draw to Fulham.

Mikel Arteta provides injury update on Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey (via Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta spoke to the press on September 17, ahead of the Gunners' trip to Goodison Park, and addressed Thomas Partey's injury in the process.

The Spanish tactician claims the midfielder who will miss his club's upcoming fixture is progressing well but is a few weeks away from returning to the squad. He was left out of the north London outfit's 3-1 win against the Red Devils due to a muscle problem.

Arteta said of the player who has been used in a hybrid right-back position this season:

"[Thomas Partey] is still a few weeks away. He has a muscle injury, he is progressing well, but he is still a few weeks away."

Despite rumors of a possible departure from the Emirates, Partey has remained with Arsenal and is regarded as an important member of the squad.

The Ghana international started (three matches) all of his club's league fixtures this season before suffering the muscle issue.