“The grass does not grow faster when you pull it” - Tuchel says ‘impatient’ Lukaku will be fined by Chelsea despite public apology

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Romelu Lukaku will be fined by the club for his controversial interview with Sky Italia. In the recently aired interview, Lukaku admitted to not being happy at Chelsea.

Tuchel has insisted that Lukaku will have to accept a fine as punishment for the unsanctioned interview:

"There will be some disciplinary action of course and he will accept it, of course. It happened. It’s not a small thing, it’s not the biggest thing and it doesn’t make a comeback impossible, absolutely not. This is what we [will] prove now, but something happened and he will be fined and, of course, he needs to accept it."

Admonishing the star's impatience, Tuchel added:

"I think it’s impatience more than anything else. He is impatient. He wants big chances. But he is impatient and it is hard for him to accept that sometimes the grass does not grow faster when you pull it.

Tuchel believes Lukaku, like every other player, needs time to adjust and the Belgian forward has to accept that.

"Like in every transfer you have to accept there is a change of environment, a change of city, a change of culture, club, team-mates, playing style and league. He is not the first player to take some time but while he was doing it he was always scoring and we were still in the situations where we adapt to each other."

Lukaku was dropped for Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool over the weekend. However, Thomas Tuchel will hope to get his center forward back in line for the club’s upcoming fixtures. The Belgian striker has scored 7 goals in 18 games so far for Chelsea this season.

I don't feel personally attacked: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel on Lukaku's interview

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed Romelu Lukaku's comments do not represent a personal attack on the German coach:

"Even if I read the interview a hundred times, I don’t see the problem. I don’t feel personally attacked. I don’t feel personally angry. Not at all. I thought it was more an issue towards the club and towards our supporters."

Tuchel added:

"And by that, all the players and everybody in the building who gives everything for the club. I can understand that people are offended. I was personally as a coach not so much. That is why I don’t see such a big change in our relationship.”

