"THE GREATEST" - David Beckham posts on social media with Lionel Messi and Tom Brady as they attend Inter Miami match

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami sealed their place in the MLS playoffs with a 2-0 win against Cincinnati FC on Saturday (August 24). Some big names were in attendance at the Chase Stadium, including David Beckham Lionel Messi and Tom Brady. Beckham posted a photo on his Instagram with the sporting legends, captioning the post:

"THE GREATEST [two goat emojis] doesn't get any better @leomessi @tombrady to watch us go into the playoffs."

Lionel Messi has been out of action since the Copa America final in July. The Argentine picked up a nasty ankle injury in the 36th minute of the game. Despite continuing for another 30 minutes, he was forced to leave the pitch in tears at the 66-minute mark. Messi has already missed many MLS games and was not available for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup campaign.

Luis Suarez opened the scoring for the Herons against Cincinnati within the first minute. Intricate link-up play ended in a cross into the penalty box by Marcelo Weigandt and Suarez deposited the ball into the Cincinnati net.

The Uruguayan made it 2-0 within the next five minutes as Inter Miami punished Cincinnati for a passing blunder in midfield. At present, the Herons sit comfortably atop the MLS Eastern Conference table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Cincinnati FC.

"He is already out on the field" - Tata Martino provides Lionel Messi fitness update

Inter Miami boss Gerardo 'Tata' Martino spoke about Lionel Messi's recovery journey ahead of the MLS clash against Cincinnati FC. In a news conference on August 22, the Inter Miami boss predicted that Messi would return before the MLS playoffs begin in October.

"He is not training with the group. But yes, he is already out on the field and working with the physical trainers. He is developing well, it was foreseeable that he would not be with Argentina because he is not yet in a position to play, but we continue to see him develop. There is no estimate, because you are already starting to see how you feel as you add training on the field," said the 61-year-old.

Martino also stressed both the physical and mental aspects of Messi's injury, saying:

"I wouldn't be able to give an approximate number of days that he returns to training but it is not a situation that is too far away. There is a part of the injuries that have to do with the physical and there is a part of the injuries that has to do with the mental, so we have to overcome them both ways and I think that he is going through that process."

He concluded by revealing that Lionel Messi is currently training for three to four days a week. Inter Miami will face Chicago in their next MLS clash on August 31.

