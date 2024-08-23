Inter Miami boss Tata Martino provides Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of Cincinnati clash

Inter Miami manager Gerardo 'Tata' Martino provided a Lionel Messi fitness update ahead of the club's MLS clash against Cincinnati on August 24. The Argentine manager predicted that Lionel Messi would be back in training before the MLS playoffs begin in October.

The Argentine No. 10 suffered an ankle injury in the 36th minute of the Copa America final clash against Colombia. Despite continuing for another half an hour, the Argentine limped off the field in tears around the 66th minute.

Messi has already missed Inter Miami's Leagues Cup campaign and looks set to miss the next few Inter Miami games in the ongoing MLS season. In a news conference on August 22, Tata Martino said that Lionel Messi is expected to return by the last week of October before the MLS playoffs begin.

"He is not training with the group. But yes, he is already out on the field and working with the physical trainers. He is developing well, it was foreseeable that he would not be with Argentina because he is not yet in a position to play, but we continue to see him develop. There is no estimate, because you are already starting to see how you feel as you add training on the field," said the Inter Miami manager.

He continued:

"I wouldn't be able to give an approximate number of days that he returns to training but it is not a situation that is too far away. There is a part of the injuries that have to do with the physical and there is a part of the injuries that has to do with the mental, so we have to overcome them both ways and I think that he is going through that process."

Although the manager refused to predict an exact date of his return, he revealed that Lionel Messi was training for 'three or four days now' and 'it [the return] is close'.

Inter Miami are currently at the top of the MLS Eastern Conference table with 53 points in 25 games. A win against Cincinnati would guarantee a spot in the playoffs for the Fort Lauderdale side. The MLS playoffs will begin on October 26.

Inter Miami's Lionel Messi left out of the Argentine squad for the World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi in Copa America - Final - Source: Getty

Lionel Messi has been left out of the 28-man Argentine squad for the September World Cup qualifiers following his injury in the Copa America 2024 final. Argentina will play two World Cup qualifying games in September against Chile (September 6) and Colombia (September 11).

Despite Messi's absence, Argentina boast a formidable lineup with Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Alejandro Garnacho, and Giuliano Simeone looking to do the bulk of the scoring.

In the midfield, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo de Paul, and Enzo Fernandez will provide creativity and flexibility to La Albiceleste. Finally, the Argentine backline will contain the likes of Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martinez, and Cristian Romero. Emiliano Martinez will be the man between the sticks as always.

In addition to Lionel Messi, Argentina will also miss the services of Angel Di Maria. He announced his retirement from international football following Argentina's Copa America win in July.

