"The greatest ever" - Curacao players beg Lionel Messi to bring 20 jerseys and swap shirts with everyone ahead of Argentina friendly

Curacao players have made a hilarious request to Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi ahead of their friendly against Argentina on Tuesday (March 28). They have asked Messi to bring over 20 jerseys as gifts for the entire squad, as every Curacao player is eager to have his shirt.

Messi, who helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar in December, is widely hailed as one of the best players in the game. The PSG ace is worshipped by millions across the world, some of whom happen to be professional players.

In an interview with TyC Sports, Curacao fans have shed light on their devotion to Messi, revealing that they would even fight among themselves to have his jersey on Tuesday.

When asked whether they will play Rock, Paper, Scissors to determine the recipient of Messi’s jersey, something Panama players did for Enzo Fernandez’s shirt, Curacao players made a unique request. They asked Messi, whom they see as 'the greatest ever' footballer, to bring 23 shirts for the entire squad to avoid a mass brawl.

Messi and Co. are coming into the game off a 2-0 win over Panama last week. The Barcelona legend was on the scoresheet, scoring a stunning curling free-kick in the 89th minute to take his senior career (club + country) goal tally to 800. He's expected to start when Curacao come to town on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi honoured with statue at CONMEBOL headquarters

On Monday (March 27), Lionel Messi posed with a replica of the World Cup trophy beside his shiny new life-size statue as it was unveiled. The ceremony took place ahead of the Copa Libertadores draw at the CONMEBOL headquarters in Luque, Paraguay.

Messi’s statue has him posing with the 2022 FIFA World Cup, wearing Argentina’s traditional white and blue kit. A small detail has been added to the jersey, though, with it featuring three stars over the Argentina crest instead of two.

Messi played stunning football to propel Argentina to glory at the World Cup in Qatar. The PSG man scored seven times and claimed three assists in seven games as La Albiceleste ended their 36-year-long World Cup drought.

CONMEBOL is set to keep Lionel Messi’s new statue alongside Diego Maradona and Pele's life-size figurines at their headquarters.

Poll : 0 votes