"The greatest goalscorer of all time" – Former Chelsea star on Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Chelsea striker Jason Cundy has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest goalscorer of all time. The Manchester United star broke the record for most goals in men's international football earlier this week by scoring twice late against the Republic of Ireland.

Cristiano Ronaldo now has 111 goals in men's international football – two more than Iranian legend Ali Daei. The Portuguese star missed a penalty early in the game but managed to find the back of the net in the 89th and 96th minute to help his side win the game 2-1.

Jason Cundy was full of praise for Ronaldo and hailed him as the greatest goalscorer of all time. On talkSPORT's Sports Bar he said:

"He is a joke. He defies belief. He's a freak of nature. He is the greatest goalscoring No. 9 the world has ever seen."

The former Chelsea star also backed Cristiano Ronaldo to lead Manchester United to the league title.

"With Ronaldo there… can [Manchester] United win the title? The answer to that question is emphatically, 'Yes'. If you say, 'No, they can't win it' – then you're an idiot."

Cristiano Ronaldo should have joined Manchester City, not Manchester United: Trevor Sinclair

Meanwhile, Trevor Sinclair has suggested Cristiano Ronaldo should have joined Manchester City instead of Manchester United. The former English footballer believes the impact at Etihad would have made a more significant statement than the one at Old Trafford. He said:

"I feel his impact at Manchester City would have been huge. They haven't got a striker, they need one, the possession and the amount of chances they carve out and don't get finished because they haven't got an out and out striker such as [Sergio] Aguero or someone like Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Of course he would [have been a better fit at Man City], Man United have got Edinson Cavani, who does a very similar job. I'm sure Manchester United fans are delighted that he's gone to Manchester United, but whether he's gonna change their whole season, I don't think that's the case, he could have been massive for Manchester City."

Cristiano Ronaldo is back from international duty and should be available for next weekend's clash at Newcastle United.

