“The greatest player in the world appeared and opened the game up” – Lionel Messi thanked by Argentina teammate after win over ‘strong’ Ecuador

Argentina defender Cristian Romero has praised his captain Lionel Messi for turning up in the 1-0 win over Ecuador in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday (September 7).

It seemed that a goalless stalemate would ensue following a cagey 77 minutes in Buenos Aires. However, the 36-year-old Messi - not for the first time - stepped up and curled a free-kick winner.

The visitors had looked good for large swathes, frustrating their illustrious hosts, but returned empty-handed from the Argentine capital, thanks to another moment of Messi brilliance.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner's defensive teammate, Romero, acknowledged that Ecuador were defensively strong on the night. However, he added that Messi - the 'greatest player in the world' - intervened to seal all three points for La Albiceleste.

“Ecuador were strong at the back and tried to exploit any mistakes we made," said Romero (as per Albiceleste Talk). "But then, the greatest player in the world appeared and opened the game up, after that, things got easier.”

The goal marked the eighth straight time Messi scored for Argentina, including friendlies, since the 2-1 win over Australia in the Round of 16 at last year's World Cup.

How has Lionel Messi fared in club football this season?

Messi has been on fire in club football.

Lionel Messi has made a sparkling start to his club career since arriving at MLS side Inter Miami this summer following a two-season stint at Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored in all seven games as the Herons won the inaugural Leagues Cup, their first title in their short five-year history. Messi starred in their victorious campaign with 10 goals and an assist.

After a pair of assists in the US Open Cup semifinal win against Cincinnati on penalties, the Argentine marked his much-awaited MLS debut with a goal against New York Red Bulls.

Although Nashville stopped him from scoring or assisting in his next league outing, Lionel Messi returned with a pair of assists in the Herons' 3-1 win at LAFC. The Argentine is now with his national team for the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers.