"The greatest player in the world still needs a team" – Gary Lineker sends message to people who claim Diego Maradona is better than Lionel Messi due to FIFA World Cup triumph

England legend Gary Lineker has offered his honest opinion on the eternal debate of whether Argentina superstar Lionel Messi is better than 1986 FIFA World Cup winner Diego Maradona.

Messi, 35, is set to captain Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. After helping his national team lift the 2021 Copa America trophy last year, he is now on a mission to end their 36-year wait for the prestigious trophy.

Earlier, he guided his nation to a runners-up finish in the 2014 edition.

Maradona, on the other hand, is considered to be the best Argentine player ever for his contributions in the 1986 FIFA World Cup. He led his nation to their second-world triumph with five goals and five assists in seven games and bagged the Golden Ball award.

Speaking to The Guardian, Lineker shared his thoughts on the raging discourse ahead of the upcoming quadrennial tournament. He said:

"People talk about how Maradona must be better because he won the World Cup; well, I don't think that's quite the way you should judge things. For example, Maradona sticks [Jorge] Burruchaga through against Germany late on, Burruchaga finishes [the third goal in Argentina's 3-2 victory in the 1986 final]."

Lineker claimed that even the greatest player of all time is dependent on his team after bringing up the example of Argentina's failure at the Maracana Stadium in 2014. He concluded:

"Messi sticks through [Gonzalo] Higuain, he goes through, misses [against Germany in a 1-0 final defeat in 2014]. If Higuain scores that, the debate is already gone. What I'm trying to say is: the greatest player in the world still needs a team."

La Albiceleste have been drawn into Group C of the upcoming FIFA World Cup, alongside Poland, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. The two-time world champions are scheduled to open their campaign on 22 November.

Lionel Messi opines on Argentina's chances in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Speaking on Movistar+ (via BU), Argentina captain Lionel Messi claimed that his team should remain grounded ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this month. He said:

"We didn't have many clashes against European teams. I think we're in a good moment but we must not fall into the error of people's madness and believe we're favourites to win the World Cup. We have to be realistic and take it step by step."

Messi, who has registered six goals and five assists in 19 FIFA World Cup games, highlighted three teams as his country's rivals. He added:

"Despite the injuries, I think France have a great team for the World Cup. Brazil have great players, they have Neymar. Spain is a team that is very clear about their style. They make you run, they get the ball out and they have players with a lot of quality."

Argentina are scheduled to lock horns with the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday (16 November) in their final warm-up match.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes