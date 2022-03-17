“The group is more important than individuals” - Barcelona manager Xavi responds to speculation that Haaland and Mbappe could join Real Madrid

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has responded to speculation that rivals Real Madrid could be set to sign Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

The two strikers are highly sought after. They are seen as this generation's next world beaters to mirror the legacy of legendary Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barcelona were also reportedly interested in signing Haaland, as per Marca. Reports suggested that Xavi and technical director Jordi Cruyff had met with the player to discuss a move to the Nou Camp.

La Liga president Javier Tebas suggested Los Blancos would sign both stars in what would be a huge coup for the club.

He said (via ESPN):

"Madrid will get Mbappe and [Erling] Haaland as the others [Barcelona and Juventus] are half [financially] ruined.”

Xavi has commented on speculation linking the duo with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

He told reporters (via elchiringuitotv):

“These are hypotheses. Neither one nor the other has happened. We work in the present. In football, the group is more important than individuals.”

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 🎙| Xavi on Mbappé & Haaland possibly joining Real Madrid: “These are hypotheses. Neither one nor the other has happened. We work in the present. In football, the group is more important than individuals.” @elchiringuitotv 🎙| Xavi on Mbappé & Haaland possibly joining Real Madrid: “These are hypotheses. Neither one nor the other has happened. We work in the present. In football, the group is more important than individuals.” @elchiringuitotv #rmalive

Real Madrid and Barcelona's pursuit of Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland heats up

The deadly duo could be playing alongside one another for Real Madrid

Mbappe has been in scintillating form for Paris Saint-Germain this season. He has taken on the role as the Parisian's main man despite Lionel Messi joining last summer.

Mbappe has scored 26 goals and 17 assists in 36 games for the Parc des Princes outfit in all competitions so far this season. However, he is set to depart this summer.

His contract with Mauricio Pochettino's side expires in the summer and he has long desired a move to Real Madrid. It seems he will get his move if reports from Mario Cortegana are believed to be true.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra 🎖| The contract talks between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid are set to open VERY soon. 🎖| The contract talks between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid are set to open VERY soon. @MarioCortegana 🚨🎖| The contract talks between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid are set to open VERY soon. @MarioCortegana https://t.co/Fb8IGyQ30l

Haaland's future, meanwhile, is not all that clear. He is on his way out of Borussia Dortmund but to which team is yet to be discovered.

There have been various reports that have touted him with moves to either Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester City.

The Daily Mail claimed that the Norweigan had a deal in place with Pep Guardiola's side with City prepared to pay his €75 million buy-out clause.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Manchester City have a deal in place to secure the signing of Erling Haaland. Personal terms have already been discussed and the Norwegian striker is now expected to join the Premier League champions.



(Source: Daily Mail) Manchester City have a deal in place to secure the signing of Erling Haaland. Personal terms have already been discussed and the Norwegian striker is now expected to join the Premier League champions.(Source: Daily Mail) 🚨 Manchester City have a deal in place to secure the signing of Erling Haaland. Personal terms have already been discussed and the Norwegian striker is now expected to join the Premier League champions. (Source: Daily Mail) https://t.co/MRZoYxrwjQ

But Norwegian journalist Jan Aage Fjortfoft was quick to shoot down these claims and reports that Haaland still hasn't chosen his next club.

He tweeted:

"There is NOTHING new to report!"

Following this, reports from the Daily Mail then suggested that Barca would be financially unable to sign Haaland. The club are currently €142.89 million over La Liga's new spending limits.

The striker will be a hit for any team he does indeed join, having scored 80 goals in 78 games for Dortmund.

The summer is approaching and with it two of the most highly sought after strikers in world football are set to make huge moves. This could be one of the most memorable transfer windows to date.

Edited by Aditya Singh