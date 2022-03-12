Manchester City have deal in place to snap up Real Madrid target Erling Haaland - Reports

Premier League holders Manchester City have a deal in place to land Real Madrid target Erling Haaland in the summer, as per reports from The Daily Mail.

It has been reported that the 21-year-old is expected to secure a move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer despite interest from other top clubs across Europe.

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all believed to be among the admirers of the Norwegian superstar. But Pep Guardiola's side look destined to land the services of the coveted young striker.

Personal terms with Erling Haaland have reportedly been discussed and the framework of the transfer is ready to be signed off by the Manchester City hierarchy.

The talented young striker has a £63 million release clause in his contract with Borussia Dortmund coming into effect this summer.

However, the total outlay for the signature of the Norway international could cross the £100 million mark. It is set to include a signing-on bonus, with his agent Mino Raiola expected to bag a substantial amount as well.

Financials are unlikely to be an issue for Manchester City, with Guardiola stressing the club's need for a striker following the departure of Sergio Aguero last summer.

Erling Haaland's father, Alf-Inge Haaland, also had a three-year stint with Manchester City. It is believed that the family still hold an affinity towards the Cityzens.

Haaland's outrageous goalscoring ability has seen him become one of the hottest properties in the world. The 21-year-old has scored 80 goals in 79 games for Borussia Dortmund and added another 29 in 27 games for his former club Red Bull Salzburg.

It would be a massive statement from Manchester City if they can beat the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona for the services of Haaland.

What happens if Real Madrid miss out on Erling Haaland to Manchester City

Real Madrid reportedly have their eyes on both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe to dominate European club football for the next decade.

However, it would have always been difficult for them to land both. Mbappe looks destined to make a move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer following his contract expiry at Paris Saint-Germain.

It was reported that the Spanish capital club wanted Haaland to wait another year to quit Dortmund as they could not afford him this summer.

But it seems that Los Blancos are set to miss their chance to unite two of the future superstars of world football, with Haaland closing in on a move to Manchester City.

