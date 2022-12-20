“The guy has got ability” – Liverpool legend urges Jurgen Klopp to sign ex-Manchester United flop

Liverpool legend Steve Nicol believes former Manchester United striker Memphis Depay would be a great signing for the Reds. Depay, who now plays for Barcelona, could be a useful asset off the bench for manager Jurgen Klopp, according to the retired right-back.

Depay joined Manchester United in the summer of 2015 as a 21-year-old. The Netherlands international was brought in by then-Red Devils coach Louis van Gaal, who has had three spells managing the Netherlands national team.

Depay failed to perform up to the mark in his debut season at Old Trafford. The Dutch forward only managed to score two goals in 29 Premier League appearances for Manchester United that term. He joined Ligue 1 outfit Olympique Lyonnais in the January window the following season.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: Anfield legend Steve Nicol wants to see Liverpool make a move for Memphis Depay. NEW: Anfield legend Steve Nicol wants to see Liverpool make a move for Memphis Depay. #lfc [espn via liverpool echo] 🚨 NEW: Anfield legend Steve Nicol wants to see Liverpool make a move for Memphis Depay. #lfc [espn via liverpool echo] https://t.co/HDFlEah6fA

Depay has only registered two league appearances for Barcelona this season due to a thigh injury. The Netherlands international also faces stiff competition from summer-signing Robert Lewandowski. This has raised doubts over Depay's future at Camp Nou, with his contract set to expire next summer.

Liverpool legend Nicol has now explained why a potential move for the former United forward could be beneficial for the Reds. He told ESPN (via HITC):

“I mean, why not. The guy has got ability. If Barcelona, considering the situation they are in financially, maybe it could work. If Liverpool had Depay on the bench to come on, then that wouldn’t be a bad thing."

"Considering how difficult these things always seem to be to work out, it probably seems unlikely," he added. "But as far as being a good idea (in signing Depay), then absolutely.”

Depay started three out of five games for the Netherlands in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. He had a sub-par campaign, scoring only one goal against the USA.

Rio Ferdinand urges Manchester United to sign Liverpool target

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has urged the Red Devils to secure the services of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham. The England international, who has been linked with Liverpool, has attracted attention after his stellar performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Jude Bellingham @BellinghamJude This one will be painful for a very long time. The better team on the night went out, that’s football sometimes. Regardless, I’m so proud of the effort, fight and performance from my teammates over the course of the whole tournament. 1/2 This one will be painful for a very long time. The better team on the night went out, that’s football sometimes. Regardless, I’m so proud of the effort, fight and performance from my teammates over the course of the whole tournament. 1/2 https://t.co/6wBELwgItv

The Englishman has also attracted interest from the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Manchester City too (via The Athletic).

However, Ferdinand believes Bellingham must return to England and play for United. He said (via The Boot Room):

"Bellingham, English, flying the flag abroad, he’s done his bit in Germany, time to come home baby. Manchester United, bring him there. Make that your home, Jude. You come and help change shift the culture and take the club to the heights it should be at.”

Bellingham has been one of England's best players in the recently concluded FIFA World Cup, registering a goal and an assist in five matches.

Poll : 0 votes