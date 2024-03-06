"The guy knew he was going to Man City and sent De Bruyne there" - Fernandinho reveals cunning Pep Guardiola transfer plan 

Former Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has claimed that Pep Guardiola formed a cunning plan for uniting with Kevin De Bruyne at Manchester City.

When Guardiola was in charge in Bayern Munich, De Bruyne was in spectacular form for Bundesliga club VFL Wolfsburg. Bayern were reportedly linked with a move for the Belgian midfielder.

De Bruyne came into the spotlight after a spectacular season with Wolfsburg in 2014-15. He scored 16 goals and provided 28 assists in 51 appearances across competitions that term. De Bruyne had a starring display, scoring twice and setting up one goal, as Wolfsburg demolished Bayern 4-1.

Guardiola, though, told Bayern not to sign the player as he didn't fit the Bavarian's style. De Bruyne eventually secured a reported £54 million transfer to Manchester City in 2015, only for Guardiola to arrive a year later.

Fernandinho has now claimed that it was a shrewd plan from Guardiola. The Brazilian midfielder said (via SPORTbible):

“He [Pep Guardiola] was at Bayern and [Kevin] De Bruyne was at Wolfsburg. Bayern's scouting department says 'We're looking at this boy, what do you think about bringing him here?' And Pep, 'No, no, no, I don't want him, I don't think he'll fit into our team.'"

Fernandinho added:

"The year passes, De Bruyne goes to Man City. Another year passes, Guardiola arrives at City. Did you understand? The guy knew he was going to City and sent De Bruyne there.”

Kevin De Bruyne, since his move to Manchester City, has become one of the best midfielders in world football. He has won an array of trophies since joining the Cityzens, even winning a treble last season with the Manchester outfit.

Kevin De Bruyne's Manchester City record under Pep Guardiola

Kevin De Bruyne has been phenomenal since moving to Manchester City and Pep Guardiola relies heavily on the Belgian playmaker to get his team across the line in crucial games.

Under Guardiola, De Bruyne has scored 82 goals and has provided 152 assists in 328 appearances across competitions. They have won 17 trophies together, including five Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League.

Last season, City won the treble for the first time in their history. De Bruyne had an eye-catching campaign, scoring 10 goals and providing 31 assists in 49 appearances across competitions.