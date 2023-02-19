“The guy is monstrous” – Liverpool fans claim 30-year-old is best player in Europe in his position after Newcastle win

Liverpool fans were in awe of Alisson Becker's performance against Newcastle United as the Reds earned a 2-0 win at St. James' Park on February 18. Darwin Nune and Cody Gakpo were the two goalscorers for Jurgen Klopp's team in the Premier League clash.

Nunez's goal was a thing of beauty as he gave a glimpse of his talent with his 10th-minute strike. He superbly controlled Trent Alexander-Arnold's long pass and smashed his effort past Nick Pope with utter conviction.

Cody Gakpo added his team's second seven minutes later. The Dutchman controlled Mohamed Salah's defense-splitting pass before slotting it past Pope.

The English goalkeeper then committed a horrendous sin moments later. He handled the ball well outside the Magpies' box and was sent off. The goalkeeper will miss the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United next weekend as a result.

While it was a day to forget for Pope, his counterpart Alisson was simply superb. The Brazilian produced a magnificent left-handed save to deny Miguel Almiron in the opening stages. The score was still level at 0-0 at that point in time.

With his team 2-0 up, Alisson was called upon on duty yet again as Allan Saint-Maximin unleashed a left-footed effort from inside the area. The Brazilian custodian denied the French attacker with an acrobatic save.

Alisson was on his toes yet again when Newcastle broke through a well-organized counter-attack late in the match. The Liverpool No. 1 stayed on his material to deny Callum Wilson from reducing the deficit.

Fans were thoroughly impressed by the custodian's performance. Few claimed he is clear of any other goalkeeper across Europe. One fan opined that Alisson will be considered one of the greatest ever when he retires. Another fan wrote:

"Alisson is unbelievable, the guy is monstrous, let the lay haters and media talk futile stuff, let the home team play with us that everything is fine, we know the quality and that's what matters."

Here are some of the best reactions from Liverpool fans across Twitter after Alisson's formidable performance against Newcastle United:

Laurie @LFCLaurie Alisson is streets ahead of any other goalkeeper in Europe and don't think it's close. Alisson is streets ahead of any other goalkeeper in Europe and don't think it's close.

Samuel @SamueILFC Alisson Becker MOTM.



Another massive performance again. 🧤 Alisson Becker MOTM. Another massive performance again. 🧤 https://t.co/EuuSBR7Hme

Scouser Chris @ScouserChrisLFC



#LFC Alisson Becker is the best keeper we’ve ever had, i’ll die on this hill. Alisson Becker is the best keeper we’ve ever had, i’ll die on this hill. #LFC https://t.co/NFhfHqHn2i

- @PassLikeThiago Alisson Becker, I can’t emphasise enough how world class he is



He is genuinely going to be the greatest goalkeeper in PL history once he retires. Alisson Becker, I can’t emphasise enough how world class he isHe is genuinely going to be the greatest goalkeeper in PL history once he retires.

Zayn🇨🇭 @pant_peak Alisson is unbelievable, the guy is monstrous, let the lay haters and media talk futile stuff, let the home team play with us that everything is fine, we know the quality and that's what matters Alisson is unbelievable, the guy is monstrous, let the lay haters and media talk futile stuff, let the home team play with us that everything is fine, we know the quality and that's what matters

Nubaid Haroon @RamboFYI Alisson is a cheat code lmao



Gomez & Van Dijk let Gordon walk through, Wilson has a tap in and my man pops up with another 1v1 save lol Alisson is a cheat code lmaoGomez & Van Dijk let Gordon walk through, Wilson has a tap in and my man pops up with another 1v1 save lol

Don Kopleone @donkopleone Reasonably you could give Alisson a 10/10 for that performance. Reasonably you could give Alisson a 10/10 for that performance.

Liverpool are closing in on the top four

Liverpool's 2022-23 campaign so far has been far from ideal. The Reds, however, are recovering lost ground. The win against fourth-placed Newcastle helped them advance to within six points of the UEFA Champions League places.

Jurgen Klopp's team will return to action on February 21 as they take on Real Madrid in a monumental UEFA Champions League game. The first leg of the Round of 16 leg clash is a replay of last year's final, which Los Blancos won 1-0.

