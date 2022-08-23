“The guy does as he pleases, he throws parties right and left” – Ex-France international explains why he labels Neymar’s current PSG form as scam 

Former France international Jerome Rothen has expressed doubt over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Neymar’s recent form, insisting that the Brazilian will return to old habits after the World Cup concludes.

Neymar has been in superb form for PSG in the 2022-23 season, scoring seven goals and recording six assists in four appearances across competitions. His recent run of form bodes well for Paris, who aim to win their first Champions League trophy this season. Rothen, however, does not think that the Brazil international will be in such top shape after the World Cup is over in December.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Neymar has got a point to prove this season Neymar has got a point to prove this season 😤 https://t.co/i8RuejSY9r

Commenting on the Paris Saint-Germain forward’s stellar run, Rothen told RMC (via Foot01):

“The guy does as he pleases, he throws parties right and left. He does not have an adequate lifestyle and that makes him a player who for five years has missed half of PSG's matches (…) We know very well, and I am not the only one to say it, that the World Cup is in prospect in November.”

Rothen further claimed that the former Barcelona winger knew that it was his last chance to win the World Cup with Brazil, calling it the only reason behind his professionalism.

The Frenchman added:

“Why did Neymar arrive fit and slender in preparation? Because he knows very well that he has no time to lose to be on top with Brazil and that this is his last chance to win the World Cup with Brazil.”

Neymar has been the star in Christophe Galtier’s PSG system

The former Santos man has emerged not only as a potent goalscorer but also as an impeccable creator for the Parisians this season, recording 13 goal contributions in four games. In his last outing, he scored twice and provided three assists, helping Paris to an emphatic 7-1 win over Lille in Ligue 1 (August 21).

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Neymar on Instagram with Lionel Messi: "Idol and friend. 🤟 Thank you football." Neymar on Instagram with Lionel Messi: "Idol and friend. 🤟 Thank you football." https://t.co/ukra93jDcu

New boss Christophe Galtier has given the forward the freedom to express himself, and, so far, it has turned out to be a masterstroke. If Neymar continues to perform the way he has so far, he could have a real shot at surpassing his best-ever tally at PSG.

The 30-year-old’s debut season (2017-18) has so far been his most successful, with him pitching in with 28 goals and 16 assists in 30 games across competitions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sushan Chakraborty