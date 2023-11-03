“The most handsome,” “We love you” - Lionel Messi’s son Thiago receives adorable messages from Cesc Fabregas’ and Sergio Busquets’ wives 

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo recently uploaded a picture of her son, Thiago, on her social media account on the occasion of his birthday.

Thiago was born on November 2, 2012, and he's also the eldest son of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo. The 11-year-old likes playing football and before 2020, he was a part of the Barcelona academy.

However, as the Argentine playmaker became an Inter Miami player, Thiago also joined the academy of the Herons.

On November 2, he had his 11th birthday. In order to celebrate the birthday of the 11-year-old, Antonela Roccuzzo uploaded a couple of pictures on her Instagram account and wished her son. She wrote in the caption:

"Happy Birthday Thiagui. Forever you will be my baby." She also added a teary eye and red heart emoji.

As the post was uploaded on the social media platform, several fans and supporters came forward to wish the Inter Miami academy player well. Cesc Fabregas’ partner Daniella Semaan and his daughter, Maria Taktouk, also wished Thiago on his special day.

"happiest haaaappy happy birthday Thiaguiiii," Maria Taktouk commented.

"The kindest and the most handsome happiest birthday to you thiagui we love you sooooooo much," Daniella Semaan wrote.

Moreover, Inter Miami midfielder Sergio Busquets' wife, Elena Galera, also wrote a message for Messi's son.

"More beautiful and good!! We love you thiagui" Elena Galera wrote.

Luis Suarez's wife, Sofia Balbi, too reacted to the post with a heartwarming message where she said the former Barcelona star and his family also love Thiago.

"Happy birthday Thiagui! We love you so much! I hope you are very very happy" Sofia Balbi commented.

Thiago is the elder brother of Mateo, who was born on September 11, 2015, and Ciro, who was welcomed by the couple on March 11, 2018.

Former Paris Saint-Germain star backs Lionel Messi in the GOAT debate

Former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti picked Lionel Messi over the Portuguese icon Cristiano Ronaldo when he was asked to choose between the two. Messi and Verratti were a part of PSG for two seasons between 2021 and 2023.

Verratti and Messi made 57 appearances for the French champions together and also made a goal contribution, where the Italian assisted Messi. During an interview by Alkass TV Sports, Verratti backed his former teammate by saying that he's ahead of everyone.

"For me, Lionel Messi is ahead of everyone. He is the best player in history."

After 11 years with Paris Saint-Germain, Verratti joined Qatari side Al-Arabi for a transfer fee of €45 million earlier this summer. On the other side, Lionel Messi also parted ways with the French champions and signed a deal with Inter Miami earlier this summer.