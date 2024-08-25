"The hardest player to find in football" - When Marcelo Bielsa made huge claims about Real Madrid legend Luka Modric

Former Premier League manager Marcelo Bielsa once made huge claims about Real Madrid icon Luka Modric. The Argentine manager, who currently coaches Uruguay, had said that the Croatian's role was one of the 'hardest' to find in football.

Modric is widely considered to be one of the best midfielders of his generation. He has made 536 appearances for Real, with 39 goals and 86 assists to his name.

His crowning moment came in 2018, when he captained Croatia to a silver medal at the FIFA World Cup. For his incredible performances throughout the season and in the tournament, he was awarded the 2018 Ballon d'Or, breaking the decade-long dominance of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

In an interview from December 2023, Bielsa was full of praise for Modric. He said (via Madrid Xtra and Managing Madrid):

"The hardest player to find in football is the eight. I named it 'the Modric'. This position demands a player with the defensive skills of a number six and the offensive prowess of a number ten. Modric is a phenomenal player who fully understands the game and has the ability to defend, the skills to attack and understanding the game in both directions."

Modric recently inked a one-year contract extension with Real Madrid and has entered his 13th year at the club. With Real, he has won six Champions League titles, four LaLiga titles, two Copas del Rey and four FIFA Club World Cups among many others in an illustrious career.

Despite subdued role, Luka Modric is still hungry to contribute to Real Madrid's success - Reports

According to reports from Spanish outlet Marca (via Madrid Universal), Real Madrid veteran Luka Modric is still committed to contribute to Los Blancos' success in any way possible.

Modric is the most decorated player at Real Madrid, with a total of 27 trophies lifted at the Santiago Bernabeu. He has been a regular starter for the past decade, but has had to take a backseat over the last few seasons.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has a plethora of world-class midfielders, such as Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham at his disposal. This has forced Modric to take up a role as a substitute to come in for the final few minutes and either provide a spark or shore up proceedings.

The 38-year-old was brought on for the final 14 minutes in Real's 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup. Even in their first LaLiga encounter, a 1-1 draw against RCD Mallorca, he was subbed on in the 63rd minute.

Modric could become the oldest player in Real Madrid history if he makes an appearance for the club after October. He will break the record held by Ferenc Puskas (39 years, 36 days) if he does so.

With Bellingham out with a leg injury, there is a chance that the Croatian has a bigger role to play in Real's upcoming LaLiga fixture against Valladolid on August 25.

